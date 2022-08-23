ROUNDUP: Volleyball, boys soccer start action

VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0

Wilmington claimed a 25-15, 25-18, straight-set win over the Dragons. Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with six kills, three digs and two blocks. Olivia Hansen, Alyssa Johnston and Emily Cockcream each added three kills apiece. Jaylee Mills tallied two kills to go along with three blocks and three aces.

Delaney Panozzo recorded four kills, four blocks and three digs to lead Grant Park. Brooke Veldhuizen added three blocks, two kills and an ace. Alejandra Maldonado chipped in five digs while Elizabeth Voigt had six assists.

Benton 2, Milford 0

Milford suffered a 6-25, 12-25, straight-set loss to Benton to open its season. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with five kills and seven digs. Jahni Lavicka had 11 assists and one block. Hunter Mowrey tallied four kills, 12 digs and one block.

Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders took a 11-25, 18-25 loss to Blue Ridge to drop to 0-1 on the season. Madi Scheurich led Iroquois West with six digs and four kills. Ella Rhodes totaled three assists, two digs and one kill. Keynnedi Kanosky chipped in two assists, one ace and a dig.

Morris 2, Manteno 0

Manteno suffered a 2-25, 21-25, straight-set loss to Morris to open its season. Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with three kills and one assists. Ava Pequette had two aces, assists and kills apiece.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Watseka 2, Gibson-City-Melvin-City 0

Watseka swept GCMS 25-18, 25-19, to win in straight-sets. Elena Newell totaled a team-high four aces and 12 assists to help lead the Warriors. Ella Smith tallied four kills while Haylie Peck, Lauren Tegtmeyer and Becca Benoit added three kills apiece. Brianna Denualt chipped in a team-high nine digs.

Bishop McNamara 2, Gibson-City-Melvin-City 0

McNamara toppled GCMS 25-21, 25-13, to win in straight-sets.

Watseka 2, Bishop McNamara 1

Watseka edged Bishop McNamara in comeback fashion by taking a 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, third-set tiebreaker victory to improve to 2-0 on the season. Ella Smith totaled a team-high seven kills and 13 digs to lead the Warriors. Elena Newell dished out 18 assists to go along with two aces. Becca Benoit hauled in four blocks, two more than teammate Megan Martin.

BOYS SOCCER

Peotone 4, Bishop McNamara 0

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Carter Levesque tallied 11 saves behind the net to help lead the Irish.

Morris 1, Manteno 0

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Coal City 2, Prairie Central 1

No individual stats were available for Coal City.

Reed-Custer 2, Serena 1

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 180, Momence 257

Paul Azzarelli fired a meet-low 35 to help lead Kankakee while earning medalist honors. Tyler Bayston recorded a 45, which was three-less strokes than teammate Jaxson Joiner. Brennen Gessner chipped in a 52. The Kays improved to 1-2 overall.

Anthony Carbonero led Momence with a 62, followed closely by teammates Liam Madison (63), Levi Walk (63) and Calvin Bishir (69).

llinois Lutheran 174, Grant Park 184, Watseka 189

Grant Park didn’t get the win, but Trey Boecker did earn medalist honors with a meet-low 33 to help lead the Dragons. Ian Herz shot a 45, followed by teammates Evan Suprenant (51) and Jasper Cansler (55).

Hagen Hoy fired a 39 to lead the Warriors. Austin Marcier scored a 46, which was five-strokes better than teammate Brayden Ketchum. Lathan Bowling shot a 53.

Crete-Monee Invitational

Beecher claimed first overall out of 11 teams with a team score of 315, followed closely by BBCHS in second (330) and Bishop McNamara taking eighth with 392.

No individual stats were available for Beecher.

Max LaMore led the Boilermakers by carding a 79. Thomas Offill scored a 82 and Alex Mann fired an 83. JT Woolman shot a 86.

Eamon O’Brien shot a team-low 91 to lead the Irish. Johannes Peddinghaus added a 96 while Drake Smith chipped in a 98. Peyton Lambert shot a 107.

GIRLS GOLF

El Paso-Gridley 219, Dwight 225, Coal City 244

Dwight split its meet with El Paso-Gridley and Coal City. Sophia Anderson shot a 50 to lead the Trojans. Teammate Ava Meister followed with a 53 while Bella Dinelli shot a 56. Mary Clare Phillips carded a 66.

No individual stat were available for the Coalers.

Watseka 265, Tri-Point N/A

Jasmine Essington earned medalist honors with a 47 to help pace the Warriors. Kyah Westerfield shot a 59 while Juliann Newman totaled a 79. Sophie Simpson carded an 80.

Tri-Point failed to field a full team, resulting in no team score. Ally Schuette shot a team-best 69 to lead the Chargers. Kali Statler shot a 70, which was two-less stokes than teammate Leiney Bertrand.