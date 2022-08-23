2-Minute Drill: Back to action

We were all thrilled a year ago when fall football returned to the IHSA and to area football fields. After the 2020 season was moved to the spring of 2021, and without a postseason, we returned to a full fall slate and a postseason that crowned one local champion, Wilmington, and gave another school, Kankakee, its best finish ever.

With so much postseason success and history made last fall, that excitement surely stayed into the spring and summer and is now reaching a crescendo again as the days start getting cooler and shorter.

The Daily Journal sports staff has been hard at work over the past two weeks as we’ve been preparing the 2022 Daily Journal Football Preview, a 24-page special edition that will be published on Thursday. But we’re so excited to get football back that I couldn’t help but divulge a few items of note around the area.

<strong>Strength in the city</strong>

The fall begins with perhaps the most interesting scope of city football we’ve seen in a while.

The Kays are entering the year full of hype after not only returning several key figures from last year’s Class 5A second-place team, but also picking up big-name transfers like running backs Tony Phillips (Bishop McNamara), a three-star recruit with offers from the likes of Arkansas and Tennessee, and James Stampley (St. Rita) and 6-foot-7 tackle Marquese Easley (Peoria Manual). Larenz Walters has to replace some enormous quarterback shoes left by Tomele Staples, but the junior has plenty of talent and veteran leadership around him to make that transition.

Meanwhile, Bishop McNamara is turning the keys over to a new coach for the first time in nearly half a century, with Shawn Lade replacing living legend Rich Zinanni. Lade, the former JV coach at McNamara, will rely on several of his key JV pieces to rise to the occasion with him, as the Fightin’ Irish have seven new starters on the offensive side alone. Jaydon Wright does return as one of the top running back recruits in the state, and has three starting offensive linemen back to block for him, but with new quarterback Deuce Allaway the Irish are full of mystery as the season nears.

And then there’s Bradley-Bourbonnais, somewhat flying under the local radar after the stellar season the Kays had and the turnaround at McNamara. But this Boilermakers team certainly has headline-making material, with freak athletes Caleb Barclay and Neal May leading an offense oozing elite playmaking skill on both sides of the ball and a handful of players in the trenches with varsity experience. They’re the third of three city schools with a new quarterback, with Ethan Kohl making the move up to varsity. But like Walters at Kankakee, Kohl has a lot of help around him that will aid his progression, and if the Boilers have their way, find themselves in the postseason for the first time since their undefeated regular season in 2016.

<strong>Wilmington, Reed-Custer eye ICE titles and postseason pushes</strong>

Wilmington hasn’t lost a varsity football game since its Class 3A quarterfinal loss to Byron in 2019. The Wildcats will be one of the youngest area teams this fall with double-digit new starters, but the Wildcats were also undefeated on the JV level and have shown the ability to quickly get a new group up to speed under coach Jeff Reents, who has led the program to 25-straight postseasons.

The Wildcats likely to once again figure in the Illinois Central Eight Conference race, but so will the team that gave the Wildcats their biggest scare last year, Reed-Custer.

The Comets went 10-2 and had their best season ever, with their two losses coming to the Class 2A champions, Wilmington, and Class 3A champions, Byron, in the quarterfinals. With virtually everyone but All-Area running back Elliot Cassem back in the mix, the Comets are as big a state title contender as there is in the area.

<strong>VVC competition heating up</strong>

As the Sangamon Valley Conference disbanded prior to last season, and had its football competition taken in by the Vermillion Valley Conference, a grouping of schools typically dominated by Central over the past handful of years not only saw parity, but a new champion, as Momence earned itself the VVC North crown last year.

Kud’de Bertram is back to quarterback Momence, and he’ll have running back Terence Autman back to hand off to as well, giving the program big pieces in place as it looks to hold off the always-competitive Comets and an Iroquois West team that had its best season since winning the Class 2A championship 20 years ago with a 7-3 mark last fall and returns the area’s leading rusher, Trystyn Schact, and University of Iowa offensive line commit Cannon Leonard. Central also returns top-end talent, mainly quarterback Luke Shoven and his top weapons, Jayce Meier and Tristan Schmidt, making the three-horse VVC North race one of the most intriguing in the region as the season starts.

<strong>Bearcats bid to return to I8FA championship</strong>

The Illinois 8-Man Football Association has reached the 30-team mark this fall, making it perhaps its most competitive season yet in its fifth year of existence.

The inaugural I8FA champions, Milford-Cissna Park, got back to the title in 2019 after winning it in 2018, and after a year of no postseason in 2020-21, the Bearcats were a second-round exit last fall.

But they have their starting quarterback back for the first time since moving to I8FA this fall, with Sawyer Laffoon leading a pack of 11 hungry seniors, which account for the entire starting offense. It might be the most crowded I8FA team we’ve ever seen, but the Bearcats also might have their best team since the I8FA’s inception.

