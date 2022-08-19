ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys and girls golf earn wins; Manteno, Coal City boys golf stay unbeaten

FRIDAY

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 182, Homewood-Flossmoor 212

The Boilermakers earned their second SouthWest Suburban Conference win of the week with a 30-stroke win over the Vikings. Gabby Hubbs shot a 43 to pace the Boilers, a shot ahead of Kate Cailteux. Danica Voss shot a 47 and Madelyn Duchene fired a 48.

THURSDAY

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 162, Stagg 171, Bolingbrook 199

Alex Mann carded a team-low 38 to help lead BBCHS to victory. Max LaMore finished one stroke behind with a 39 and JT Woolman added a 41. Thomas Offill and TJ Prude each shot 44 apiece.

Iroquois West 166, Watseka 175, Milford 185, St. Anne 195, Hoopeston 210

Kyler Meents earned medalist honors with a meet-low 36 to help lead Iroquois West. Tyler Read shot a 38 while teammate Collin Tilstra added a 45. Gannon Schnurr and Kamden Kimmel each shot 46’s.

Austin Marcier’s 42 was good enough to edge Watseka teammate Hagen Hoy by one stroke to help pace the Warriors. Lathan Bowling shot a 44 and Brayden Ketchum shot a 46.

Aiden Portwood and Saylm Estes each carded 43’s to lead Milford. Payton Hardwood added a 47 and Jace Boyer shot a 52.

Michael Savoie and Max Wendt each fired off 47’s to lead the Cardinals. Tyler Balthazar and Merrick Hess shot 51 apiece.

Manteno 172, Wilmington 207

Manteno improved to 4-0 on the season. Jayson Singleton recorded a meet-low 37 to help lead the Panthers. Brody Shepard, Jace Nikonchuk and Wes Dwyer each added 45’s.

Shawn James fired a 45 to help pace the Wildcats. Aaron Burkey shot a 51, followed by teammates Ryan Ketteman (56) and Caius Drown (75).

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 235, St. Anne 272

Watseka’s Jasmine Essington claimed a share of medalist honors with Iroquois West’s Adeline Scharp after they each shot a meet-low 45. Juliann Newman shot a 60, which was three less strokes than Warrior teammate Sophie Simpson. Alyssa Waugh chipped in a 67.

Riley Behrends paced the Cardinals with a 64. And Zeedyk fired a 66 while Marleigh Tryban shot a 70. Alexis Shultz rounded out St. Anne’s top golfers with a 72.

Scharp led the Raiders with a 45 followed by her only teammate, Jayden Ashline, who shot a 53.

Ainsley Urban and Layla Lou Walters each shot 63’s to pace Donovan.

Kristyn Lucht led Milford with a 61 followed by Gracie Gregory who carded a 69.

Ottawa 223, Pontiac 233, Coal City 261

Kylee Kennell led the Coalers with a 50, followed by teammates Emma Varnak (67), Dakota Clubb (70) and Cassidy Jenke (74).

WEDNESDAY

BOYS GOLF

Manteno 164, Illinois lutheran 180

Brody Shepard and Jayson Singleton each carded 40’s to pace the Panthers. Carter McCormick shot a 43 and Logan Bukowski chipped in a 44.

Coal City 186, Pontiac 194

Ryne Phelan earned medalist honors with a 44 to help lead the Coalers to their second win of the season. Ryland Megyeri scored a 45, which was three less strokes than teammate Luke Crater. Jack Varnak added a 49.

Beecher 152, Iroquois West 157, Watseka 180

Peyton Serafin claimed medalist honors with a meet-low 36 to lead Beecher. Vinny Messana shot a 38. Jack Hayhurst, Brandon Moffitt, Andrew Herring and Noah Berry all shot 39 apiece to round out the Bobcats scorecard.

Kamden Kimmel paced the Raiders with a 38. Kyler Meents and Tyler Read each shot 39’s while Collin Tilstra added a 41.

Watseka was led by Hagen Hoy (40), Austin Marcier (41), Brayden Ketchum (48) and Mason Gaylen (51).

Streator 164, Peotone 176

Peotone dropped to 1-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with loss to Streator. Miles Heflin led the Blue Devils with a 39, followed by teammates Joe Hasse (45), Michael O’Connor (46) and Jake Earheart (46).

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 170, Bolingbrook 228

Gabby Hubbs fired a team-low 36 to help lead the Boilermakers. Madelyn Duchene added a 43 and Larrigan Saindon shot a 45. Danica Voss and Kate Caiteux each rounded out the squad with 46’s.

Beecher 217, Watseka 226, Iroquois West NA

Makenzie Krupa totaled a 45 to help pace the Bobcats. Samantha Kain and Tabitha Gregory each carded 57’s and Olivia Geringer shot a 58.

Jasmine Essington shot a team-best 47 to lead the Warriors. Sophie Simpson shot a 53 and Kyah Westerfield and Alyssa Waugh each scored a 63.

Adeylnn Scharp earned medalist honors with a 44 to lead the Raiders. Jersey Fowler shot a 54, which was one less stroke than teammate Jayden Ashline.