ROUNDUP: Coal City, Milford boys golf grab victories

BOYS GOLF

Coal City 171, Lisle 253

Ryland Megyeri and Dylan Brown each carded a 41 to earn a share of medalist honors and help lead the Coalers. Jack Varnak shot a 44, which was followed closely by teammate Luke Crater who fired a 45.

Milford 188, Salt Fork 198, Cissna Park 223

Milford improved to 4-1 on the season. The Bearcats were led by Salym Estes, who shot a meet-low 45 to earn a share of medalist honors with Brock Wantland of Salk Fork. RJ Mann added a 47.

No individual scores were available for the Timberwolves.