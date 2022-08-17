Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sports | Daily Journal

ROUNDUP: Coal City, Milford boys golf grab victories

Golf file

Golf file (Maksim Koval)

By Daily Journal staff report

BOYS GOLF

Coal City 171, Lisle 253

Ryland Megyeri and Dylan Brown each carded a 41 to earn a share of medalist honors and help lead the Coalers. Jack Varnak shot a 44, which was followed closely by teammate Luke Crater who fired a 45.

Milford 188, Salt Fork 198, Cissna Park 223

Milford improved to 4-1 on the season. The Bearcats were led by Salym Estes, who shot a meet-low 45 to earn a share of medalist honors with Brock Wantland of Salk Fork. RJ Mann added a 47.

No individual scores were available for the Timberwolves.