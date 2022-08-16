ROUNDUP: Watseka boys win five-team invite; BBCHS, Watseka girls tee off

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 188, St. Anne 201, Hoopeston 211, Donovan 215, Cissna Park 255

The Warriors were the only team to break the 200-stroke threshold in their team victory in Hoopeston Monday, led by medalist Lathan Bowling’s 44. Hagen Hoy (47), Brayden Ketchum (48) and Austin Marcier (49) all were under 50 for the day to power Watseka.

Tyler Balthazor finished a shot back of Bowling with a 45 to lead St. Anne, who also got a 48 from Michael Savoie, a 52 from Merrick Hess and a 56 from Max Wendt.

Jacob Onnen’s 49 led Donovan. He was followed by Griffin Walters (54), Carter Ponton (55) and Ty Miller (57).

The Timberwolves were led by Dalton McWerthy (47) and followed by Colson Carley (58) and Luke Petry and Kahne Clauss (60).

GIRLS GOLF

Sandburg 172, Bradley-Bourbonnais 189

The Boilermakers saw three golfers shoot under 50 on Monday, led by Kate Cailteux’s 44. Gabby Hubbs was a stroke back with a 45 and Larrigan Saindon fired a 49. Brynn Devine rounded out the Boilermakers’ scorecard with a 51.

Hoopeston 283, Watseka 296

Watseka’s Jasmine Essington earned individual medalist honors Monday by shooting a match-best 50. Shay Layden and Macy Rayls each shot a 75 and Julie Miguel shot a 78.