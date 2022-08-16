BOYS GOLF: Beecher's team, Grant Park's Boecker repeat as Breeden All-Area Classic champs

KANKAKEE — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers and the Kankakee Elks Country Club hosted the second annual Bill Breeden All-Area Classic on Monday, an 18-hole team and individual tournament that featured nine schools from Kankakee County and the surrounding area, with Beecher’s squad taking the team trophy and Grant Park junior Trey Boecker earning individual medalist honors, both for the second consecutive season.

<strong>Beecher defends team title</strong>

Beecher dominated as a team for the second- straight year, besting Manteno by 25 strokes to capture the crown. Jack Hayhurst (80) led the Bobcats, followed by Brandon Moffitt (82), Vinny Messana (83) and Jackson Reece (85).

“It’s really nice to have all these local teams come together and honor Bill Breeden in this tournament. It’s something we look forward to,” Bobcats coach David Sarafin said. “The Elks is a great golf course and we had some really nice weather today. It’s always fun to come out here and compete.”

Sarafin noted the work his team put in during the summer has been the catalyst to their success in the season.

“They’re all competitive golfers in the summertime,” Sarafin said. “All six of these kids have combined for well over 100 tournament rounds this past summer, probably closer to 150 with this group.

“They’ve had a ton of experience and it shows on the score cards.”

Manteno took second on the evening, finishing 25 strokes behind the Bobcats with a 355. Jace Nikonchuk picked up where he left off last fall by tallying an 80 to finish third individually, taking the tiebreaker over Hayhurst and helping the Panthers edge third-place Kankakee by a stroke.

<strong>Boecker repeats as medalist</strong>

Grant Park’s Trey Boecker (75) defended his all-area championship by taking medalist honors once again, narrowly holding off playing partner and Kankakee standout Paul Azzarelli (76) by one stroke.

The junior all-stater recognized in last year’s state finals that he shines brightest under the most pressure, and that pressure helped Boecker push past Azzarelli to retain his All-Area title.

“I think the pressure helps me play better — it draws the best out of me,” Boecker said of the tightly contested match with Azzarelli. “That’s the way it was at state last year when I placed 3rd, and I’ve just learned to embrace it and thrive on it.

“I thought I putted pretty well today. I had to scramble a little bit on the back nine but I was able to fight through it and finish out strong.”

<strong>Honoring Breeden</strong>

For nearly a decade, Bill Breeden and John Klimchuk talked about creating an area-wide high school boys golf outing to showcase some of the top talent to begin the school year.

Breeden, the longtime boys golf coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais, died in 2018, and Klimchuk, his assistant who became his replacement, decided to put those long-discussed words to fruition, creating the Bill Breeden All-Area Classic, which began last fall.

“This tournament is keeping Bill’s name and memory alive,” John Klimchuk said. “And it lets our kids know what an important part of the program he was.

“He was always one about doing things the right way and this tournament’s about doing things the right way and having fun,” Klimchuk added. “Bill was a great leader and kids really looked up to him. He was all about helping kids and giving.”

1. Beecher (330)

2. Manteno (355)

3. Kankakee (356)

4. Bishop McNamara (360)

5. Bradley-Bourbonnais (365)

6. Peotone (370)

7. Coal City (383)

8. Grant Park (399)

9. Bradley-Bourbonnais 2 (411)

10. Momence (534)

1. Trey Boecker, GP (75)

2. Paul Azzarelli, Kan (76)

3. Jace Nikonchuk, Man (80)

4. Jack Hayhurst, Bee (80)

5. Brandon Moffitt, Bee (82)

6. Vinny Messana, Bee (83)

7. Nik Acevedo, BM (83)

8. Jackson Reece, Bee (85)

9. Brody Shepard, Man (86)

10. Andrew Herring, Bee (86)