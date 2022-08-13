SWIMMING: Longtime BBCHS swim coach Boudreau retires

When it comes to having success and longevity in coaching a respective sport, few, if any, have been able to sustain the level of consistency that former Bradley-Bourbonnais swim coach Scot Boudreau had over his three-decade-plus tenure coaching boys and girls swimming for the Boilermakers.

Since taking over for former head coach Craig Culver in 1989 as both the boys and girls head swim coach, Boudreau had gone on to accumulate a 438-181-1 overall record between both his teams, including 19 combined conference titles and one girls sectional title in 1993-94.

Yet, as much fun as he’s had helping his fellow Boilermaker student-athletes over the last 30-plus seasons, the time had finally come for Boudreau to hang it up and retire at 58 years of age.

“Right now I’m content with spending time with the family because I haven’t been there for them as much as I want to,” Boudreau said. “I’m going to try and spend more time at home with my mom, kids and five grandchildren.

“…That’s where I want to be right now, enjoying time with family, and if something presents itself where I feel like I can come back and help at a swim meet then I’ll do that.”

Being able to have more time with family with his wife Suzanne and three sons — Kyle, Jonathan and Drew — had been a concern for Boudreau over the last few seasons as the new retiree noted he thought about retiring a year earlier, but then COVID-19 messed up those plans.

“I could have retired a year ago, but the COVID-19 year affected so many people in so many ways and so It just didn’t feel right for me to go out that season and that school year when we were wearing masks constantly,” Boudreau said. “The team had a totally different feel…so I came back out last season to go out and I couldn’t have written a better script.

“To be able to have the opportunity in both boys and girls swimming, knowing that my last swim meet was at the state meet…I couldn’t have written a better script as far as ending my swimming coaching career.”

As impressive as Boudreau’s BBCHS’ coaching career had been, it’s something he never really imagined growing up in Kankakee while attending Kankakee East Ridge High School from 1978-1982. During his high school year’s Boudreau only planned on competing on the boys water polo and baseball teams, but a conversation with his fellow water polo teammates during his freshman year convinced him otherwise.

“I never intended on swimming,” Boudreau said. “I went out for water polo first and I intended on playing water polo and baseball and then all my water polo guys were also on the swim team and so they convinced me to join the swim team in the winter.

“Of course I liked it and continued it at the collegiate level at North Central College.”

Boudreau never thought that conversation with his water polo buddies would spark a 30-plus year coaching career in the pool, but it did. And Boudreau is more than thankful for all the opportunities and relationships he was able to create out of it, especially when he got to rekindle some of those friendships in June at his retirement party.

Just two months ago Boudreau’s family threw their father a retirement party at the Bourbonnais Municipal Building, where Boudreau was greeted by numerous former BBCHS swimmers, former colleagues and coaches, college friends from North Central, family members and more, all leaving for a special moment that the longtime swim coach will forever remember.

“It was emotional, but it was so good to see people,” Boudreau said. “Some of them traveled quite a distance from different states and towns. Some people traveled hours and hours to get there and so that was really neat and it meant a lot to me.”

One of those former players at Boudreau’s party was none other than Megan Dote, who swam under Boudreau during the 2015 season when she was a senior at BBCHS. The 25 year old former Boilermaker swimmer got a chance to pay her respects to the coach who she is set to take over for beginning in the 2022-23 boys swim season.

“My mom and Scot have been friends since preschool and so he’s known myself and my siblings our whole lives,” Dote said. “So even if wasn’t for me coaching with him last year, I still would have attended no matter what just because he’s been a family friend my whole life.”

All in all, Dote will have some pretty big shoes to fill as Boudreau gets ready to walk away from the pool he’s gone to grow to love some much over the years. Boudreau’s time spent coaching the boys for 36 seasons (three as Culver’s assistant prior to taking over the reigns in 1989) resulted in a 212-104-1 record with 89 boys becoming individual or relay conference champions, 29 individual or relay sectional champions and 46 state qualifiers.

On the girls side, Boudreau led the Boilermakers to a 226-77-0 record from 1989-2018, where he went on to coach 142 individual or relay conference champions, 42 individual or relay sectional champions and 75 state qualifiers. His efforts helped take his swimmers to new heights within the pool, which is why Boudreau had also been named Conference Coach of the Year 19x and Sectional Coach of the Year 7x.

Although Boudreau’s presence at BBCHS will be limited in the future, noting he’ll eventually come back and watch a swim meet or help out sometime, the former BBCHS swim coach was happy to end his coaching career alongside his son, Kyle, all while still having his family present within the school and surrounding community.

In addition to Kyle, Jonathan has been known to help out when he is allotted the time from a busy job as a Bourbonnais Police Officer while Drew himself just spent the past couple years working as an assistant basketball coach as well.

“It was an amazing pleasure to have had all three of my boys, my dad, as well as nieces and nephews work at BBCHS at the pool,” Boudreau said. “...There have been a number of great times and lots of sporting events with three Boudreau’s coaching BBCHS sports.

“Most definitely a proud dad moment.”