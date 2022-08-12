ROUNDUP: First fall sports competitions begin

BOYS GOLF

Manteno 182, Grant Park 203, Momence 253

Manteno opened its golf season with victories over both the Dragons and the Redskins to begin the year 1-0. Jace Nikonchuk led the Panthers with a 43, followed by teammates Wes Dwyer (45), Jayson Singleton (47), Brody Shepard (47) and Logan Bukowski (47).

Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a 35 to help lead Grant Park. Noah Sluis carded a 55 and Dominic Tavoletti shot a 56. Ian Herz tallied a 57.

Calvin Bishir carded a 56 to help pace the Redskins. Anthony Carbonaro shot a 62, which was five less strokes than teammate Levi Walk. Liam Madison recorded a 68.

THURSDAY BOYS GOLF

Kankakee 166, St. Anne 187

Kankakee opened its season with a 21-stroke win over the Cardinals to improve to 1-0 on the season. Paul Azzarelli earned medalist honors with a 37 to lead the Kays. Tyler Bayston recorded a 39, followed closely by teammates Payne Telford and Jaxson Joiner, who each shot 45’s.

Tyler Balthazar shot a 42 to lead St. Anne. Max Wendt scored a 47 while Merrick Hess carded a 48. Michael Savoie rounded out the Cardinals top-four golfers with a 51.

GIRLS GOLF

Plainfield North Invitational

Bradley-Bourbonnais claimed 11th out of 20 teams with a team score of 370 points. Gabby Hubbs led the Boilermakers with a personal-best 79, which was good enough to place seventh out of 100 individuals. Kate Cailteux shot a 93, which was three-less strokes than teammate Madelyn Duchene. Danica Voss carded a 102.