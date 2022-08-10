Peotone promotes Strough as new athletic director

When the Peotone High School athletic director job came open for the fifth time in five years this summer, the school sought to find something its struggled to find in its highest athletic role — stability.

The school certainly appears to have that in its newest athletic director, longtime girls basketball coach and current softball coach Steve Strough.

“I look forward to it,” Strough said. “It’s being involved with student-athletes in a different way and in a different role by being involved with every sport, so it’s an opportunity that came at the right time, and I look forward to bringing some positives to Peotone.”

Strough will be entering his 16th year at Peotone, but none of his previous experiences come in administrative work.

Since coming to the Blue Devils in 2007 as an AP History teacher, Strough has learned about his students and community through his time in the classroom as well as in the school’s gymnasium since becoming the head girls basketball coach in 2008, a position he still holds.

Knowing his current senior class is going to be playing sports for the school’s fourth different athletic director during their tenures, Strough noted a big part in his decision to accept the position was because of the lack of stability in the position during the past four years.

“I think that’s a big part of me wanting to take on the position of athletic director,” Strough said. “I want to bring us some consistency and stability. Obviously, I know all the coaches here, and I know a lot of the families and students, so hopefully I can stay in this position.”

Having been able to build connections and relationships with students, families and the community as a whole during the past decade and a half only will be beneficial for Strough as he plans to take Peotone sports to new heights starting this fall.

“I think our goals and priorities are to ensure a positive experience for all our student-athletes,” Strough said. “We want to promote them, get the community involved and restore some expectations in what we can do and how we can interact with the community and school at large.”

Being that an athletic director has much more on their plate than being a teacher and or coach, Strough will have a reduced teaching role in the classroom this year. Instead of teaching six classes of various AP History curriculum, Strough only will teach three classes in order to have more time to fulfill his duties as the school’s athletic director.