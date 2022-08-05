Pro update: Holderman back in bigs; Stuart signs with Mets

Daily Journal staff report

After a brief stint back in Class AAA, Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Colin Holderman was recalled to the majors Tuesday for the first time since his July trade from the New York Mets, with the Bourbonnais native finding himself quickly back on the big league bump.

He made his Pittsburgh debut Tuesday evening, earning his first win with the Pirates after allowing two hits and a walk in one-plus innings during the sixth and seventh innings of a 5-3 win at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Holderman followed that up with two more scoreless innings in the Pirates’ 5-4 win in 10 innings, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter in the eighth and ninth innings.

Between New York and Pittsburgh, Holderman has a 5-0 record with one hold and a 1.74 earned run average in 17 appearances (20 2/3 innings). He’s struck out 18 batters with a walks and hits per innings pitched of 1.11. The Pirates are currently 43-62 on the season.

The Pirates acquired the 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate from the Mets on July 22 in exchange for first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. Holderman was optioned to Class AAA Indianapolis until the Pirates created room on the big league roster after trading right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton and left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana to the St. Louis Cardinals.

<strong>Stuart inks deal with Mets</strong>

Holderman’s former club, the New York Mets, drafted 2018 Herscher High School graduate and right-handed-pitcher Tyler Stuart in the sixth-round of this year’s MLB Draft last month, and now, the former Tiger and Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle is officially a professional ballplayer.

Stuart inked his contract with the Mets on July 27 and has begun working out with the organization.