Muskies go 3-0 in NABF World Series pool play

Daily Journal staff report

The Beecher Muskies made the trip north to Battle Creek, Mich., for the National Amateur Baseball Federation Charlie Blackburn Major Division World Series this weekend, the first year of an expanded format, and through the pool play portion of the tournament, the Muskies look primed to compete for the title.

The Muskies won all three of their seven-inning pool play games, beginning with a pair of wins Thursday and concluding with Friday’s 6-0 win against the Mahonig Valley (Ohio) Buckeyes.

Brandon Dubois earned the victory after allowing two hits over five shutout innings. Zack Millsap and Corey Schultz threw a perfect inning apiece to preserve the shutout.

At the dish, Mark Dye slugged a two-run homer, one of four extra-base-hits for the Muskies along with a Marty Coyle (one run, one RBI) triple and Jacob Bulthuis and Brad Netzel doubles (one run apiece). Ian Sanders had three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Thursday, the Muskies opened the tournament up by defeating the Buffalo Diesel 6-5. Coyle had a four-hit day, including a pair of doubles and a pair of runs. Andrew Olszewski went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Netzel had a pair of hits and scored. Bryce Shafer earned the win after allowing four earned runs on five hits in five innings.

Thursday’s nightcap was a 7-2 win against the New Jersey Sox. Netzel and Sanders each singled, doubles and scored, while Sanders also drove in a run. Dye also had a two-hit game and an RBI. Alex Rodriguez picked up the victory after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Muskies will begin single-elimination tournament play in the eight-team championship bracket Saturday when they take on the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Sports Fever at 9:30 a.m.