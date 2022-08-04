Longtime Kankakee coach Johnston back on the softball diamond

After a five-year hiatus, longtime Kays softball and basketball coach Deb Johnston will be coming out of retirement to make her return to Kankakee athletics.

After beginning her career at East Ridge High School, where she graduated in 1971, Johnston had served in various coaching roles in a variety of sports, most notably being named the Kays head varsity softball coach from 2004-2017 before retiring prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.

Now, nearly half a decade later, Johnston will reignite her passion for coaching youth sports as she gets set to replace Allie VadeBoncouer as the interim junior high head softball coach while VadeBoncouer is on maternity leave.

“It’s my passion,” Johnston said of her return to softball. “I have a passion for coaching, and I love to see the kids get better and it’s a challenge to work with little kids.”

Johnston’s resurgence to Kankakee athletics stems from a phone call she had with her former player VadeBoncouer around over the winter when VadeBoncouer asked about Johnston possibly helping her out while she carries out her pregnancy. The idea of helping out one of her most skilled former softball players was a no-brainer from the former Kays head coach, which is why she happily accepted the position once Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox officially offered her the position.

“I told Wilcox, ‘of course I’ll do it,’” Johnston said. “This is my passion, and even though I’m retired it’s still my field, even though I know it’s not.

“I was more than happy to do this.”

Johnston is taking over a squad featuring players ages 10-13 years-old who have a variety of different experiences playing on the diamond, some of which include travel ball players, first-time players and returners.

“It’s weird because you have really good players that could probably play on varsity right now,” Johnston said. “And then you have kids that have never played before.

“Not to mention, we are young with a bunch of fifth graders on the team.”

One of those returning players is 13-year-old eighth grader Malea Harrison, who’s entering her second season for the Kays’ middle school squad.

The second-year shortstop noted she enjoyed her first season and is looking forward to new experiences she will create under her new head coach.

“Coach Johnston does things differently than I’ve done in the past,” Harrison said. “So I’m excited to have a fun experience.”

In addition to having players from sixth to eight grade the Kays also have a couple of fifth graders, one of which includes 10 year-old third basemen Eleanor Rose Brown. The first-year player is excited to spark new connections and bonds with her new teammates, all while getting the necessary training in order to become a better player by the end of the season.

“I like coach Johnston a lot because she pushes me harder to work hard and get things done,” Brown said. “…She just gives me the encouragement I need.”

With only 12 girls on the roster — almost twice as many as the seven who were at the first day of tryouts last week — Johnston has no immediate expectations on how her squad will end up record-wise, but she hopes to see her girls display dramatic improvement by the time the season comes to a close.

“I just want to see the kids get better as the year goes on,” Johnston said. “We want to be better at the end of the year than we were at the beginning of the year and I’m already seeing that within practice.”

Johnston resigned from Kankakee in 2017 after helping lead the Kays softball team to a 20-9 record in the 2016-17 season. And although she coached travel softball last season she hasn’t been around many student-athletes as of late, leaving her to try and get back into that coach’s mindset.

“I’m just trying to remember the verbal things that I say,” Johnston said. “The terminology that I know and the terminology they know are two completely different things.

“I say something and then I have to explain it...it’s like a whole new language to them.”

Kankakee plays its first game against Grant Park at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home.