ROUNDUP: Nuscotomek teams participate in Palomino and Colt League World Series

<strong>Palomino World Series</strong>

Nuscotomek 11, San Antonio 4

The Mad Sturgeons scored three runs in the opening frame before never looking back on their way to grab a seven-run win over San Antonio. Michael Freitas went 2-for-4 with a homerun, two RBIs and a run scored to lead Nuscomotek at the plate. Caden Martin drove in two runs off a two-run homer. Landon Provost went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Isaac Stipp and Conner Bell each singled with an RBI. Tyler Murray claimed the win on the mound, giving up six hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Covina (Cal.) 6, Nuscotomek 5

Caleb Kendregan went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Nuscotomek at the plate. Levi Crosswell added two singles and a run scored. Caden Martin drove in two runs off a single. Tyler Murray chipped in an RBI single. T Sykes went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a drawn walk. Brady Bertrand tossed four innings, giving up four hits and one earned run with four strikeouts.

Laredo (Texas) 7, Nuscotomek 1 (Friday)

Caleb Kendregan and Jairus Harris collected one hit each to help total all of Nuscotomeks’ hits on the evening. Jason Moore and Levi Crosswell had one drawn walk apiece.

<strong>Colt League World Series (Marion, Ill.)</strong>

Nuscotomek 8, Paderborn (Germany) 6

Nuscotomek’s six-run second inning helped hold off a Paderborn comeback late. Nathan Webber went 2-for-2 with a double, two drawn walks and two runs scored to lead Nuscotomek’s offense.

Jackson Shelton and Ty Anderson had a single and an RBI apiece. Byron Wills went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Clay Gadbois claimed the win on the bump, giving up five hits and three earned runs with five punch outs over four innings of work. Wills tossed three innings of relief action, scattering five hits and three earned runs with three walks.

Greensboro (N.C.) 5, Nuscotomek 4

Nuscotomek scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh before coming up a run short. Hunter Wilson barreled two singles with one drawn walk to lead Nuscotomek at the plate. Ky’Arious Smith went 1-for-1 with a single. Ty Anderson had an RBI single and Byron Wills chipped in an RBI. Jackson Shelton have up three hits and four earned runs over five and 1/3 innings of work on the mound.