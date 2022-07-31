Beecher Muskies return to NABF World Series

KANKAKEE — An infielder on the inaugural Beecher Muskies roster in 1979 and the manager of the team since 1994, Fred LeSage has seen plenty of success with the semipro baseball team east of Kankakee over the years, adding to his memory bank on Saturday when the Muskies defeated the Mid-Crest Pumas 14-2 in the NABF Regional championship at Kankakee Community College.

With the victory, the Muskies qualified for their second-straight NABF Charlie Blackburn Major Division World Series and 16th in Muskies history.

It’s not just the wins, but also the people who involved in winning those games, that have LeSage eagerly spry as he prepares to lead the team in search of their first NABF world title since 2010.

“Baseball’s the greatest game in the world, the greatest thing in the world and it’s hard to explain in a season the battles you go through with these guys,” LeSage said. “... We don’t win these games because I’m a genius, it’s because these guys know their stuff.”

The Muskies got on the board with a big, crooked number in the bottom of the first, plating five runs in their first trip to the plate. As has been the case all season, it was the one-two punch of Andrew Olszewski and Jacob Bulthuis who got the offense started.

Olszewski singled and Bulthuis walked to set up a Brad Netzel RBI single to open the scoring. Ian Sanders brought home Bulthuis and Netzel on a single of his own, followed by RBI singles from Mark Dye and Kian Baron for the first of two five-run Muskie innings Saturday.

“Olszewski this year, when I think about how far he’s come since he was a freshman in college (Southern Illinois University), he’s one of the top three hitters in the [Chicago Suburban] League and easily the best center-fielder in the league,” LeSage said. “He continues to grow his game, gets better and better and there’s still so much there to grow, and Bulthuis is the same way.”

That first inning alone was plenty of run support for the Muskies’ staff, which kicked things off with Steve Styck’s two no-hit innings. Zach Millsap fired a pair of no-hit innings of his own before the Pumas finally broke the ice when they plated a pair off Karl Gotsch, but by then the Muskies had already piled up 14 runs of their own, leaving Corey Schultz to close the door on a seven-inning victory with a perfect 1 2/3 innings.

The Muskies, who reached the NABF World Series quarterfinals last year after back-to-back third-place finishes in 2018 and 2019, will return to Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, where they will take on defending runner-up Buffalo Diesel at 5 p.m. EST at C.O. Brown Stadium.

It’s the first year of an expanded format for the world series, where the field has expanded from 12 teams to 16 teams. The 16 teams are broken up into four pools of four teams, with the top two teams from each regional earning a single-elimination tournament berth for the championship.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Olszewski went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs, an RBI and three stolen bases. Bulthuis added three hits, three runs, three RBIs and a pair of steals. Sanders had two hits, runs, RBIs and stolen bases apiece. Netzel also had a multi-hit game and tallied a run and RBI. Eight Muskies combined for 15 hits.