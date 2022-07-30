Ten on IX: Sue Pressler

After more than 50 years between his time as a student, coach, teacher and administrator at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, hall-of-fame football coach Rich Zinanni has coached three NFL players and won five state championships.

But in Zinanni’s opinion, it’s not any of the professional or All-American football players he coached that he thinks the best athlete to wear McNamara green and white is.

He thinks that title belongs to Sue Pressler (Collins).

Pressler, a 1977 Bishop McNamara graduate, became the first girl from McNamara to earn an athletic scholarship and the first McNamara graduate — boy or girl — to earn a scholarship at a Big Ten Conference school when she swam at the University of Michigan, something she never imagined possible as a young child.

“I remember swimming at the YMCA, watching older girls swim, and being sad that at 18, I wouldn’t be able to swim competitively anymore and that the boys would be able to on to swim in college and so forth,” Pressler said. “It was sort of a perfect storm that Title IX happened before I was preparing for college and I was able to have scholarship offers and opportunities.”

She graduated from Michigan, where she was an All-American and Big Ten champion and record holder in the pool, in 1982 and earned a master’s degree in 1983, the same year she was hired as the men’s and women’s swim coach at Ohio Wesleyan University. She had tremendous success, winning three women’s and one men’s Coach of the Year awards in the North Coast Athletic Conference by the time she left in 1991. She was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

She left head coaching and became an assistant at Duke University, where she also worked in the admissions office and as the administrator of lacrosse camps for a total of 16 years. Pressler most recently worked for a decade as the associate director of student-athlete advising, a position she held for a decade until she retired earlier this year.

Along with her husband, Mike, a longtime lacrosse coach at the same colleges his wife worked at, and volleyball-playing daughters Janet and Maggie, Pressler has seen how far sports can take a family firsthand, and also how those lessons learned in athletics can be applied outside of them.

“I think it carries over into business, where [Janet and Maggie] don’t believe a man is better than them,” Pressler said. “Their potential is based on them and not on what a man can or can’t do.”