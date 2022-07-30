Ten on IX: Pam Phillips

Pam Phillips was far from a sports guru when she was hired to teach art at the middle school and help start girls sports at Manteno School District in 1974. But with co-founder Donna Douglas, from whom she absorbed a passion for athletics, the pair began traveling to conferences as they figured out how to create an entire athletic program out of nothing but a rough outline of life in the Girls Athletic Association and a passionate backing from athletic director Ken Wenzel.

“It was just awesome because they made it equal from day one,” Phillips said. “We had the gym space just like the guys; we would practice late and then early, they would practice early and then late, and the AD made sure everything was equal.

“... I was very sheltered at Manteno because from day one, it was even Steven.”

It was with that backing that Phillips became a fixture in Panther purple, where she coached high school volleyball, softball and basketball. It was volleyball where Phillips had the most success. Over 25 years at the helm, her Panthers volleyball squad made four trips to the IHSA State Finals.

“I really got into it and I enjoyed it,” Phillips said. “Just the competing against other teams around the area, and then we started winning and were successful and I really enjoyed it.”

It was after that first trip to state in 1982-83, the first of four-straight regional crowns and seven in eight seasons, that Phillips was asked to serve on the IHSA’s advisory committee for girls sports, something she did for three years.

She retired from coaching around the turn of the century, but remained at Manteno until her and her sister, Becky, both retired at the end of last school year.

As she’s seen Manteno’s girls sports continue to grow and succeed, including a pair of state championships in girls soccer, a sport that joins softball and volleyball as some of the most respected in the area, Phillips doesn’t think female student-athletes today quite understand how different things are compared to when she got into education.

But she’s also glad that that’s largely because of the progress made over the past 50 years.

“I don’t know that the girls even understand they didn’t have sports before,” Phillips said. “Most of the girls just thought girls sports have always been here before, but girls sports just started in the 70s.

“Those people paved the way and made it happen for all girls.”