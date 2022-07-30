Ten on IX: Kristy Arie

Since Kristy Arie stepped foot in Iroquois West High School in 2007, she’s worn more hats than a baseball player. Currently serving as the school’s athletic director, dean of students, girls basketball coach and driver’s education instructor, Arie has the opportunity to connect with her students in a myriad of ways.

But it’s coaching basketball, the sport she took from her 2000 graduation from Donovan High School and continued at Illinois College in Jacksonville, where Arie feels like she can most serve as a woman her players can trust and build bonds with.

“I’m surrounded by athletes all the time, but coaching basketball allows me to form those tight, personal relationships,” Arie said. “It goes beyond just seeing them in the halls or managing paperwork, it allows me to have that relationship with the kids at that stronger level.

“That’s one of the things that drew me back into it, because I wasn’t getting that anymore as AD and dean.”

Arie, who led the Raiders to the IHSA Class 1A fourth-place trophy in 2014-15 on the hardwood, stepped away from coaching from 2017-2019 as she adjusted to her other roles. One of those roles, athletic director, is one where she finds herself as just one of four area athletic directors amongst 24 schools and just two in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

“It puts a lot of pressure on myself, or maybe I put it on myself, to constantly be sure that what I do as an AD or coach, I’m doing it well,” Arie said. “... It’s not always easy to feel heard or feel like I’m being taken seriously, but I feel that if I do a good job I earn that respect.”

While noting her hope to see more women move up the sports administrative ranks, Arie also sees progress in girls and women’s sports that continues being made. Whether at the prep level, where Westville co-AD Jeni Young became the VVC’s second AD this summer, or at the professional and national ranks, that progress is something the longtime Raider and former Wildcat loves to see celebrated.

“It’s always good to see women in any role when it comes to athletics,” Arie said. “I love to see them celebrated, whether on the court or field, or promoted into higher positions, which we’re seeing more at the professional level, with women in the highest levels of sports.”