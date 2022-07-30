Ten on IX: Darla Moldenhauer

After graduating from Forman High School in the small, central Illinois town of Manito, Darla Moldenhauer knew she wanted to be a teacher and involved in sports, which made Illinois State University the perfect fit as a school known for its education program and ahead-of-its-time attention to women’s athletics.

Fittingly enough, Moldenhauer was a senior at ISU when Title IX was passed in 1972, drawing much inspiration from ISU faculty member and coach Dr. Laurie Mabry, and took the progressive stance on women’s athletics to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School when she was hired there shortly after her graduation.

A year later, she was one of the women responsible for introducing the girls of BBCHS to organized sports as the head volleyball coach, joining Jo Streit (softball and basketball), Brenda Kirts (tennis and badminton) and Nancy Brown (track and field).

In the past 50 years, Moldenhauer has become as synonymous with area girls sports as her college alma mater is with churning out successful teachers. In volleyball, she went 559-256 with 14 regional titles, five district championships and three sectionals from 1973-2005. As the softball coach, which she served as from 1975-1997, Moldenhauer went 355-221 and won five regionals, taking the Boilermakers to a pair of sectional title games.

In the process, Moldenhauer, likely one of the very first people a Kankakee County native would name when they think of girls sports in the area, did her part in raising decades of young women from Bradley and Bourbonnais, helping create a generation of women who grew up around sports before coaching them, something Moldenhauer and her generation never had.

“I’m proud of their skills back in the day but I’m even more proud when I see them now as adults, being good people, good mothers,” Moldenhauer said. “... I did the best I could back in the day, but to have the satisfaction that I perhaps made an impact on someone’s life, that’s very, very special to me.”

Moldenhauer is proud to see BBCHS currently employing so many women in head coaching roles, as 12 of the 13 filled girls head coaching positions are filled by women and hopes to soon see the next bridge crossed with a woman in a head administrative role at one of the area’s most gender-progressive schools and hopes to see that trend continue elsewhere.

“Women aspire to be what they see,” Moldenhauer said. “If you see a woman head coach or administrator you aspire to be that, but the people making those decisions have to be open minded and acknowledge that.”