Ten on IX: Amanda Hammond

Amanda Hammond was a senior in 1997-98 when her Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School volleyball team did something almost unheard of at the time — they played in the boys gym.

At the time, the boys had dibs on the big gym at the school, Ronald K. Turner Gymnasium, which is now the school’s main gym and hosts varsity sports for both the boys and girls. And it was due to the passion of her coach, Darla Moldenhauer, that that barrier was broken, something never lost on Hammond.

“Darla Moldenhauer was really passionate about female rights and making sure things were equal; she tried really hard,” Hammond, known by her maiden name of Amanda Brooks during her playing days, said. “... My senior year it was a huge moment to play volleyball in the boys gym and Darla worked really hard so we could have that opportunity.”

It was people like Molenhauer and Laurie Januski, Hammond’s softball coach, who helped inspire her after she finished her volleyball career and studies at Georgia Southern University to return to her alma mater. That’s where she became the first woman to serve as a strength and conditioning coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais, where she serves as an assistant, first under former coach Adam Vogel and now under current coach Kevin Downey.

She also teaches special education and will begin teaching Athletic Performance Training at the school this fall.

“I want to be able to see females be strong leaders and to continue to not settle for less,” Hammond said. “I was so grateful for the opportunity to be an assistant [strength and conditioning coach]; at first I was hesitant, but then thought females need to step in just like a male would.”

A strong proponent of seeing women in more administrative roles, not just in sports, but throughout the world, Hammond knows that as a woman herself in a male-dominated world of strength and conditioning, she has the chance every day to help girls who were just like her break new ground just like she ended up doing.

“Being an athlete builds so much character, and especially for females, my big thing is that when they walk in weight room its theirs too; it’s everyone’s.”