BASEBALL: Nuscotomek headed back to Palomino World Series

For the third time since 2019, the Nuscotomek Mad Sturgeons Palomino baseball team will be making its way down to Laredo, Texas, to compete in the Palomino League World Series Tournament, which will be held from July 29 to Aug. 1.

The trip down South comes after the Mad Sturgeons avenged its 3-1 loss on Monday by securing a 15-3 win in Tuesday’s North Zone Tournament winner-take-all championship game against the Windy City Outlaws.

“We hadn’t lost a game all year and so in a way that 3-1 loss on Monday might have been good for us,” Mad Sturgeons head coach Steve Cantway said.

“I don’t want to go anywhere undefeated, honestly, and so I think that loss kind of made the kids think about what they needed to do to win in the next game and we talked about that — to make adjustments with situational hitting and 0-2 counts — and they played a great game.”

Despite affording the Outlaws to jump out to a 2-0 lead halfway through the opening frame, the Mad Sturgeons went on to counter with four-straight unanswered runs. This was predominately led by an RBI double by Nolan Czako in the bottom of the first and a steal home by Lucas Frank in the bottom of the second, between the first two innings to help give themselves a 4-2 lead heading into the third frame.

Not even a full half-inning later, the Outlaws managed to cut their deficit to one-run by securing an RBI single in the top of the third before holding the Mad Sturgeons to zero runs for the first time all game in the bottom half of the same inning.

However, things quickly got out of hand in the fourth frame with the home team’s ability to shutout their opponent in the top half of the inning. Despite a lead off groundout by Lucas Frank to open the bottom of the fourth, the Mad Sturgeons still went on to erupt for an 11-run inning, thanks to a total of six singles and two key defensive errors by the Outlaws in the inning alone.

Holding onto a 15-3 lead through four frames, relief pitcher Frank quickly closed things out by hurling a scoreless fifth inning to help secure a mercy-rule victory.

“I’m excited to head to Laredo to compete in the Palomino League World Series, Czako said. “... There’s some good baseball teams down there and so it’s a business trip when we get down there.

“We are going to have fun, but when we step in between those lines it’ll be all business…”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Czako went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs to lead Nuscotomek at the plate. T Sykes and Caleb Kendregan had two singles apiece. Caden Martin drove in two runs off of a single. Brady Bertrand and Jason Moore chipped in RBI singles.

Kendregan gave up seven hits and three earned runs with one strikeout over three innings on the bump. Frank tossed two scoreless innings of relief action, giving up one hit and two walks with zero punchouts.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Nuscotomek will play Laredo at 8 p.m. Friday at Veterans Field in Laredo for the opening round of the Palomino League World Series Tournament.