OAK to host free local sports physicals

OAK Orthopedics will hold another round of free sports physicals for area student-athletes on Aug. 6.

Local athletes entering fifth, seventh and eighth grades, as well as sophomore to senior high schoolers, can visit OAK’s new Bourbonnais office, located at 6712 N. Convent St., from 9 to 11 a.m. for their updated sports physicals, free of charge.

Student-athletes will be required to bring their 2022 IHSA/IESA forms, completed and signed by a parent or guardian, and dress in a tank top and shorts. All in attendance must wear a face mask or covering.

For more information, call OAK Orthopedics at 815-928-8050.