Limestone 8U All-Stars complete undefeated season

When it comes to playing lower-level youth sports the time spent on the field is more about creating memories and finding your love for the game rather than the amount of wins and losses.

However, for the Limestone 8U Pinto League All-Star team, they were fortunate enough to be able to do both by not only creating ever-lasting memories, but also being able to go undefeated in both the All-City Baseball Association (ACBA) All-Star Tournament (July 5-10) and Braidwood SummerFest All-Star Tournament (July 14-18) this month to help complete an undefeated (7-0 overall) All-Star season.

“It was an excellent season,” head coach Braden Wepprecht said. “We had a lot of practices in and you only have a short window going from the regular season into these all-star tournaments, and so you have to practice as much as possible in the limited time that you have.

“The kids responded to us coaches pushing them a little bit and so they were able to transfer into the games to help us come out on top.”

Unlike Little League, Pinto League baseball has its own set of distinct rules, where players play on 60-foot bases and 38-foot pitching mounds for six-inning games. In addition, 8U ballplayers would hit off a pitching machine set at 35 miles per hour rather than a live arm from the opposing teams.

Wepprecht’s squad opened up its all-star season with a dominant performance in its ACBA Tournament, where the Limestone 8U All-Stars went on to seek revenge against Herscher, who had beaten Wepprecht’s regular season team, Limestone Illinois Exterior (14-4 overall), twice earlier in the season, by taking a 6-5 win over the Tigers All-Stars in the opening round before blanking Momence 10-0.

The shutout win over Momence clinched them a spot in the championship game where they rematched with Herscher to take a convincing 16-6 win in four innings.

“My favorite part of the season was winning the ACBA Tournament,” 8U Limestone Pinto League All-Star pitcher and shortstop Tyson Emanuele said. “Herscher beat us a lot in the regular season and so it was fun to beat them in the championship.”

Coming off a 3-0 performance in the ACBA Tournament the 8U All-Stars then went on to compete in the Braidwood Summerfest Tournament, which featured two key differences than the ACBA Tournament. Unlike the ACBA Tournament and the regular season where teams would hit off a pitching machine, the Braidwood Tournament forced players to pitch from the mound, making for a heavy adjustment for hitters. The tournament games were limited to five-inning games instead of the typical six-inning games.

“We were able to transfer from going off a pitching machine all season, to our kids having to be the ones physically being the ones pitching,” Wepprecht said. “Reversely, for our hitters, they had to adjust quickly to facing player pitchers.”

Having to face live pitching for the first time all season didn’t seem to faze Limestone’s squad as they went on to outscore their first three opponents by a combined score of 37-0 to help themselves advance to the tournament championship against Minooka.

“It was definitely harder hitting against live pitchers instead of the machine,” Emanuele said. “Players pitched just as fast as the machine, but the machine always threw strikes and so it was harder to hit because pitchers would throw balls.”

The squad capped off its incredible season with a come-from-behind, extra-inning victory against Minooka in the Braidwood SummerFest Tournament championship, leaving Emanuele to earn the tournament’s MVP award.

Starting in a 3-0 hole in the top of the second inning, the Limestone 8U All-Stars managed to battle back and force a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning, which set up a winner-take-all fifth frame. Minooka then wasted little time regaining the lead by adding an additional three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead into the final half inning of the game.

Trailing by three runs Camden Korth led things off with a single to left field, followed by a Cayson Lund walk and Ethan Regnier getting hit with a pitch to load the bases with zero outs. Feeling the pressure Minooka went on to fan the next two Limestone batters, which left the fate of the squad in Nash Gore’s stick.

Gore went on to draw a full-count before barreling a three-RBI double to right-center field to clear the bases and help force extra-innings, where teams start with their last out on second with one out in the innings and each batter starts with a 1-1 count.

Limestone’s pitcher, Gavin Gardner, did his best on the mound in the extra frame by only allowing one run in the top of the sixth to help his team have a shot to win it in the bottom half of the inning.

Starting with Emanuele on second, Bentley Williams smacked a pitch right over the opposing pitchers hand that eventually resulted in Emanuele scoring off a wild throw to first base and Williams reaching second. Luke Smith and Gardner then drew back-to-back walks to helped Limestone load the bases for the second inning in a row.

Mark Carlson then drew the game-winning RBI walk to help secure the perfect ending to the squad’s undefeated season.

“We had solid hitting, played great defense and in the Braidwood tournament our pitchers were able to locate and throw strikes,” Wepprecht said. “Everyone came to play and we had a lot of fun doing it.”