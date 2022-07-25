Southland FC Strikers compete merger to form Chicagoland United soccer club

Since founding the United Select Soccer Association — a local Bourbonnais soccer club — with Blair Minton and Gene Younker in 1999, Rollie Szilard has been helping serve and provide the Bourbonnais community with opportunities through the sport.

Beginning with three teams — one each from Bourbonnais, Peotone and Manteno — about 25 years ago, Szilard, 71, began providing new avenues and resources for soccer athletes with the start up of the USSA, which eventually merged with Dabrico United Futbol Club in 2014 to create what now is known as the Southland FC Strikers.

Szilard’s time spent helping more than 100 soccer athletes further their careers by playing at the collegiate level certainly has given the soccer veteran joy, but it also has taken much of his time. Szilard retired this summer, handing things over to one of his former USSA soccer players, Jose Smith.

The move to promote Smith to owner and director of coaching comes after Southland FC Strikers recently announced a merger with soccer clubs Fury FC of Frankfort, Slayers Academy and Chicago Fire Juniors South, an Orland Park based soccer club primarily ran by Smith for the last nine years, to create Chicagoland United Soccer Club.

“We’ve known Jose Smith for a long time. ... He played with our club years ago when he was in high school, and [we] thought he’d be a great fit,” Szilard said. “He’s going to be able to give more time and opportunity because he does this full-time; he knows the resources and coaches from his time with the Chicago Fire.”

The ability to return to the community Smith once played in seemed like a no-brainer for the former USSA soccer star. During the past nine years, Smith has gained the knowledge of what it takes to run a successful soccer club by working as a full-time coach for the Chicago Fire Juniors program, which effectively dissolved at the end of 2021.

“Now I’m coming in to kind of raise the standard and take it to another level, which is nice,” Smith said. “I’m very passionate about it, and it’s what I do for a living, and I’m very set to continue to serve and help grow the community and give them opportunities they never had before.”

Since taking over the reigns of Chicagoland United Soccer Club, Smith has returned to his roots by building a house in Bourbonnais, where he resides with his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters, Brynlee and Harper.

Restoring elite soccer within the surrounding areas of Kankakee and Bourbonnais might take some time, he said.

“We are a professional club now with a professional structure,” Smith said. “We want to give them that professional look and feel in how we do things. …There’s a method to what we are doing, and the community will see it in the long run.

“It’s going to take time, but high school soccer should get better within the area because we should be feeding into those high school programs with kids who are playing all-year round.”

On top of bringing a sense of true professionalism to the club, Chicagoland United SC will allow its athletes to share amongst its three locations in Bourbonnais, Frankfort and Orland Park.

“We have a Frankfort chapter [Fury FC], a Bourbonnais chapter [FC Strikers and Slayers] and an Orlando Park Chapter [Chicago Fire Juniors South], and so all three can share players, coaches and resources,” Smith said. “So it’s more opportunity for players to get playing time at high levels.

“It’s definitely a positive for everyone in the community, especially those in Bourbonnais because they don’t get exposed to high-level platforms. … Now, they have elite level platforms and leagues to play in that nobody else can really do within the area.”

As a way to celebrate the merger of the four soccer clubs, Smith recently held an “end of the season” festival at the Dynamo Soccer fields in Bourbonnais, which featured many representatives from each of the merging squads. Participants got to enjoy friendly soccer matches, skill challenges, bounce houses and food trucks.

“It was nice that everyone could come together,” Smith said. “We had people come from Frankfort and Orland Park, and so it was a good event with good soccer being played.

“We will do this every year going forward, and next year we will make it even bigger.”

Chicagoland United Soccer Club is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 23 with introductory programs for children ages 4 to 5. The club plays and trains year round to afford kids the chance to enjoy their passion all year. For more information, go to ChicagolandUnitedSC.com.