Pro update: Holderman headed to Pittsburgh after being traded by the New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander and 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate Colin Holderman is set for a change of scenery to begin the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season.

The Mets agreed to trade Holderman to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for designated-hitter Daniel Vogelbachon on Friday, just three days after the American League's 3-2 win against the National League in the 2022 MLB All-Star game.

Holderman will leave the National League East Division-leading Mets (58-35) to head to Pittsburgh (39-54) after producing a 2.04 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 18 punchouts in 17 2/3 innings in 15 appearances this season.