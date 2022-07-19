Cinderella Shoes of Bradley secures its highest placement ever at the 2022 USBC Open Championships

Approximately three months ago local Bourbonnais bowling team Cinderella Shoes of Bradley made the trip to South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas to compete in the Standard Team Division at the 2022 United States Bowling Congress Open Championships.

Competing against more than 17,000 bowlers in their division the Cinderella Shoes of Bradley were one of the earlier teams to compete in the 129-day tournament, which began on March 12 and ended Monday, when its squad bowled games of 1,078 and 966 for a two-game total of 2,044 before firing out a 961 finish for a 3,005 three-game total between this past April.

The 3,005 pin count was good enough to afford them to jump all the way into first place at the time of the months-long competition and overtake the previous leader, Parkway Bowl Team 1 of Lakeside, Calif., who had 2,936 pins at the time.

Fast forward to now and only three new squads were able to overtake the local bowling team powerhouse. The team took fourth place, with JW’s All-Stars of Wellington, Fla., earning first place with a team score of 3132, followed closely by Lemont Bandits of Oak Lawn (3097) and Dale Diamonds Team 2 of Chatham (3079), giving teams from the Land of Lincoln three of the top four spots.

“This was my 11th USBC tournament and I believe my highest finish as a team was a couple of years ago when we finished around the top-100,” team captain Matt Nanos said.

Jordan Fox led the way for Cinderella Shoes by totaling a three-game total of 661, followed by Jesse Fox (660), Adam Lubert (597), Matthew Nanos (594) and Shea Nanos (493). The incredible performance by the quintet of bowlers marked only the second since the introduction of the standard division in 2017 that a squad had eclipsed 3,000 pins or better. The only team to do it prior to Cinderella Shoes was Performance Team 2 of Clermont, Fla., who took home the 2021 title at South Point with a record 3,086 total.

“I just had a good feeling about our team this season,” Lubert said. “... I would have never thought we would have been leading the tournament when we left and possibly finish in the top five, but I thought with the group of guys who were going we could maybe finish, at the best, top 10.”

Finishing among the top of the leaderboards is something Cinderella Shoes had been manifesting over the past few seasons. All five bowlers have been bowling together for at least five years together at Brookmont Bowling Center in Kankakee, with some playing together as many as 10-15 years.

And throughout that time there had been many conversations of what could be possible.

“It’s definitely something that we talked about a lot, but we didn’t think it would ever really happen,” Jesse Fox said. “So it’s pretty cool that we actually went there and did exactly what we talked and gameplanned to do.”