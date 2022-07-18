Herscher graduate Stuart selected by New York Mets in MLB Draft

The Cape Cod Baseball League, a summer college wooden bat league in Cape Cod, Mass., has produced more than 1,000 Major League Baseball players since it was founded in 1885, including legends of yesteryear from Thurman Munson to Frank Thomas and current stars like Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso.

It’s also where Tyler Stuart, a 2018 Herscher graduate and 6-foot-9 right-handed pitcher, felt like it all came together for him last summer.

After getting his groove back in his first action since Tommy John surgery in 2019 with his University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles during the 2021 NCAA season, Stuart shined in the Cape Cod League with 7 2/3 shutout innings, displaying a blazing fastball that crawled up the velocity charts that signified a full return from injury.

“I showed glimpses last year, and then when I went to Cape Cod last summer I had a feeling that this year could be a good year,” Stuart said. “I figured maybe I would have the opportunity to [be drafted.]”

Flash forward to this summer, and that’s exactly what happened for Stuart, who was selected by the New York Mets in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft.

It was something he knew might have been coming minutes earlier when his agent, John Furmaniak, informed him half-a-dozen or so picks prior that his name might be called, but still surreal when he saw his name appear on his TV while sitting with his parents, Matt and Kathy, his brother, Trent and girlfriend, Molly Cann.

“I was sitting there in my living room, waiting, when it came up on the screen that the Mets had the selection and then my name came up,” Stuart said. “It’s a great feeling for me and my family, and I’m super stoked.”

Stuart is the first area native to be drafted since Braidwood native and 2016 Reed-Custer High School graduate Brent Headrick was drafted in the ninth round of the 2019 draft by the Minnesota Twins and the second Herscher graduate to be selected, joining 1999 graduate Travis Brown, a 27th-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 1999.

The sixth-round selection for Stuart also makes him the highest-drafted player from an area high school since MLB went from two separate drafts to one draft in 1986. Bourbonnais native and 2001 Providence Catholic High School (New Lenox) graduate Kris Honel was selected 16th overall by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and Kankakee native and 2002 Morris High School graduate Billy Petrick was a third-round selection in 2002.

Tom Prince is the highest-drafted area prep player, as the 1983 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate was a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1984 after a year at Kankakee Community College.

Stuart also joined the same New York Mets organization that selected 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate Colin Holderman in the ninth round in 2016 and the same organization for which Holderman has served as an integral part of the Mets’ bullpen since he was called up to the big league club in May.

As both someone else who underwent and successfully recovered from Tommy John surgery and hails from Kankakee County, Stuart sees plenty of inspiration in the former Boilermaker he now shares a professional organization with.

“I came across a video of Colin on Twitter during Spring Training, and he was bumping 99 miles per hour with a good sinker and good off-speed stuff, and I was like, ‘Man, he progressed, no doubt,’” Stuart said. “He took off after surgery and worked really hard.

“And then I was watching the Cubs game the other night with the Mets in town and knew some people at that game. When he came in, and I saw him pitch that gave me hope for sure. It shows anyone can make it and also that hard work can get you there.”

While Monday was a day that a childhood dream of his was realized, Stuart knows that his journey to pitching in the majors is just beginning, as he will set off on the start of his minor league journey within the next week or so.

But with the mental fortitude he had to develop in his recovery from Tommy John, a recovery he showed was at full strength when he went 4-0 with a save in 22 appearances (four starts) at Southern Miss in 2022, posting a 3.38 earned run average with 38 strikeouts in 40 innings, Stuart knows he has what it takes to continue his progression as a professional.

“I’ve always been a guy who never gets too high or never gets too low; I’ve always stayed in the middle, and I’m not gonna treat this day any different,” Stuart said. “I’m gonna be excited with my friends, my family and my coaches, but outside of that I’m ready to hit the ground running, start throwing and start getting in the weight room with those guys.”

That attitude and mindset is something his Herscher baseball coach, Eric Regez, saw long before and has continued to see since Stuart’s dominant high school career, one that ended in him being named the 2018 Daily Journal Player of the Year after helping lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals.

And it’s also something Regez knows is a result of the support Stuart has around him.

“The first thing you realize is nobody does this alone,” Regez said. “He accomplished this with a lot of family support, parental support, support outside of his family with Molly and the Canns, people who have been there with him through his ups and downs.

“You hear about all the recovery stories with Tommy John but not the ones who don’t, and it’s a long road back and a lot of people give up. His road was a long one, and he worked really hard day and night wherever he could, even in the Herscher gym or baseball field, to continue his recovery and keep going.”