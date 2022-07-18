Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League eliminated in section title game

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Stars have perennially been one of the furthest advancing Little League teams in the area, and after winning the Section 3 title last summer, the team looked to do just that again this year when it took on Elmhurst in Monday’s section championship game.

But a repeat wasn’t in the cards this year for Bradley-Bourbonnais, who saw its postseason run, one that included a pair of victories in the first two rounds of the section tournament, with a 4-0 loss to Elmhurst at East Side Little League in Chicago.

“Elmhurst is a very great team and they are well-coached,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Spiro Kolokythas said. “Their pitchers pitched a little bit better than ours today ... Elmhurst was a great team, and we played well against them and so I’m very happy for the kids.”

Jaxon Beseke slashed a first-inning single but was stranded on first base in the opening half-inning of the game, one of nine runners left on base for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The team’s biggest threat came in the third, when Breck Langdoc was hit by a pitch before Easton Hammond and Beseke walked to load the bases with nobody out. But the next three batters were all retired to keep the game scoreless, before Elmhurst broke through with one run in the bottom of the third before plating a pair in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Hammond, Beseke and Niko Kolokythas each had a single apiece for Bradley-Bourbonnais. Owen Parson allowed four runs (one earned) on eight hits and a strikeout in 4 1/3 innings. Langdoc threw 2/3 of an inning and retired both batters he faced.

Although the team saw its season come to an end last week, coach Kolokythas knows that he and his family enjoyed the special run the team went on this summer, a feeling he hopes the players he coached and their families feel as well.

“Hopefully my team will remember the run we had this season,” Kolokythas said. “We played really well and hopefully they learned from this tough loss that we took tonight and they got better.

“And it’s not only in the game of baseball, but in the game of life too, because you’re going to have ups and downs in life, and you have to learn from the loss and move on.”