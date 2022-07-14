SOFTBALL: Former area stars find comfort in new college homes

Each year more and more college student-athletes are taking their careers into their own hands by entering the transfer portal.

Whether it’s because of a lack of playing time or a need for a change in scenery, college athletes have begun to find transferring much more common, including a couple of area prep softball stars of recent memory, former Reed-Custer standout Kenna Wilkey and former Beecher star Taylor Johnson.

The pairing of former area softball standouts each made the decision to transfer and play at different NCAA Division I softball programs and attend new schools over 2021-22 for various reasons.

Wilkey, a 2017 Reed-Custer graduate, spent her first three seasons pitching for Northwestern University before opting to sit out of her fourth season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to take a year off to help keep an extra year of NCAA eligibility for when she transferred to the University of Houston in 2022.

Much like Wilkey, Johnson, a 2017 Beecher graduate and former Daily Journal Player of the Year, also decided to play three seasons at the University of Wisconsin before taking 2020-21 off before transferring this past school year, moving east to North Carolina State University.

<strong>Wilkey rediscovers her love for softball in H-Town</strong>

Growing up as a two-way student-athlete playing basketball and softball for Reed-Custer Wilkey always found joy when she was inserted into the pitcher’s circle.

Her drive to succeed eventually afforded her a scholarship to pitch at Northwestern, where she spent her first three years of eligibility, posting a career 3.25 ERA in 77 appearances with 42 starts and 33 wins, all while also serving as a career .248 hitter in 218 at-bats with 50 RBIs, 10 homeruns and five doubles.

Although Wilkey had been making a name for herself in the Big Ten Conference, her mental edge didn’t match her physical play, leaving her to make the tough decision to leave the Wildcats and enter the transfer portal in April of 2021, where she ultimately wound up choosing to head south.

“As time went on I knew I was going to transfer because I thought that was what was best for me,” Wilkey said. “I needed a new environment and I thought it would all work out.

“I needed to do what was best for me this time and not what’s best for everyone else … I needed to do something for myself at that moment in time and I did it.”

The decision to bet on herself turned out to be a great call by the senior, as she went on to become one of two Cougar pitchers who tossed at least 2,000 pitches in the 2022 season. It helped Wilkey be named to The American Athletic All-Conference second team after totaling nine wins over 27 starts and 34 appearances on the mound.

She finished with a 3.82 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 128.1 innings of work, leaving her to lead the team with 16 different three-plus strikeout games, 11 different five-plus strikeout games and four different seven-plus strikeout games.

“Honestly, I had higher expectations for myself because that’s just who I am,” Wilkey said. “But also, I have to reflect on it because I also was out of college softball for basically a year-and-a-half … so I have to give myself credit for that.”

Now that Wilkey has gotten back into the daily groove of what it takes to sustain success at the Division I level again, the right-handed hurler has had her eyes set on making another all-conference team in her final season of eligibility next year while also trying to help the Cougars land a postseason bid after fishing the 2022 season 27-27-1 overall.

“I definitely want to go for all-conference again, but I also want our team to make a postseason appearance, which I think we can do,” she said. “It will just take the whole team and I think we have the capability to do it.

“I think it will also help that we are all more adjusted to each other, instead of like this past year, where we were just going with the flow because we were all new players pretty much.”

<strong>Johnson calls it a career with one year left of eligibility</strong>

Johnson is another prime example of why the college transfer portal can be greatly beneficial for student-athletes.

After starting in 131 of 132 possible games between her freshman-junior seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where she went on to win accolades such as being named to the 2018 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and 2019 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Great Lakes Region first-team honors as well as setting the school’s single season stolen base percentage record (.933) as a freshman, the 5-foot-7 utility player noted she needed to leave the Badgers program in order to find a more diverse, family-like atmosphere.

“When it came to Wisconsin, the coaching staff 100-percent knew how the game worked for softball, but I think on a personal note, especially as a woman of color who is biracial, I think there were some things that I didn’t like or thought weren’t up to my standard in terms of team environment,” Johnson said. “In saying that, I still have no bad feelings towards the Wisconsin coaches or my former teammates.”

The life-changing decision to transfer to N.C. State in 2022 after four seasons at Wisconsin was an easy one for Johnson, given how both the team and campus of N.C. State was more in tune with the diversity Johnson was seeking. Thus it’s no surprise Johnson’s comfortability in the new environment as a graduate senior afforded her to excel in her first run as part of the Wolfpack.

In 2022, Johnson played in 52 (49 starts) of 56 possible games, hitting .218 with 26 hits, nine homeruns, 23 RBIs and a .462 slugging percentage to help end her collegiate career. And of Johnson’s nine home runs, two of them came on March 26 when N.C. State bested in-state and Atlantic Coastal Conference rival North Carolina, 15-8, to help set a new program record by hitting nine homeruns as a team in a single game.

“It felt very good to hit two homeruns in that game against North Carolina,” Johnson said. “...I was really happy just because my grandparents came down for that game and that was right around the time where I did know that this past season would be my last year.”

Fittingly, Johnson has made the decision to fogo her final year of eligibility next season to head to Govenor’s State University, where she will look to complete her master’s in clinical and mental health counseling.

“I’m just very happy and fortunate for the opportunities that I got at both schools,” Johnson said. “Not only did I learn a lot when it comes to softball, but I did learn academics, which is very important to me.

“…I think as time goes on you learn that softball isn’t everything and that’s not a defining moment.”