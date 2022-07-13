Mason's musings: The Dodger Stadium experience

My childhood best friend, Justin, lives in Las Vegas, a trip I have made a handful of times over the past handful of years. This year, I told Justin that when I came to visit, it was his duty as my best friend to at least drive me 45 minutes to the California border so I could finally say I went to California.

Justin had an even better idea — we were going to experience Dodger Stadium.

No city in the world blends reality and fiction like Los Angeles, a city where both the entertainment consumed by millions — sometimes billions — of people is filmed, recorded and created and a city where the creators of that entertainment lavishly enjoy their millions — sometimes billions — of dollars.

And immersed right in the center of that is the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the most storied professional sports franchises to ever exist. The Dodgers play in the historic Dodger Stadium on the sacred grounds of Chavez Ravine, where I had the fortune of visiting my 21st overall and 14th current Major League Baseball stadium last weekend for a clash between the Dodgers and Justin’s favorite team, the Chicago Cubs.

Celebrating its 60th birthday this season, the ballpark, like most LA residents, looks much more youthful than it really is (although the stadium has probably undergone less cosmetic upgrades over the decades than most of the celebrities that frequent it).

And last Friday morning, we packed up the two cars full of five adults and three kids and took the four hour-plus drive from Sin City to the City of Angels, with a quick stop at Santa Monica Beach and a check-in at the downtown Westin before making the final portion of our drive from the hotel to the park.

The first signs of nearing the park were the banners that flew underneath streetlights in the Elysian Park neighborhood where it’s located, with those banners displaying the starters of next week’s MLB All-Star game, which will also be held at Dodger Stadium.

After driving through dozens of banners, we made the turn onto Vin Scully Ave and it began to sink in. We zoomed past the “Welcome to Dodger Stadium” sign and nestled Justin’s Kia Niro in the Sunset Gate lot behind home plate for the final steps of our trek to the stadium.

And once we did, the first stop, one that was planned far in advance, was instant when we saw the Dodger Dog concession stand immediately to the left of the entrance.

Baseball and hot dogs are as tied together as macaroni and cheese, and no ballpark wiener has the lore a Dodger Dog has, first gaining steam (both literally and figuratively) in 1958, when the Dodgers relocated to LA from Brooklyn.

And that dog I consumed from a random section of the left-field bleachers during batting practice, much like its all-beef cousin I later smashed from our upper deck seats in the fifth inning, was exactly what I expected. It was just another hot dog, but knowing it had its level of mystique somehow gave it a placebo-like effect that made it a delight.

Our trip to the bleachers for batting practice came with a sense of nostalgia, bringing Justin’s four-year old daughter to attempt to secure a souvenir (unfortunately it was her first unsuccessful attempt in a handful of ballgames). It’s been years since I went to a baseball game with a kid, but with three of them in our eight-person party (Justin’s two nephews and their parents with us as well), seeing the smiles on their faces during the game, as well as listening to them retell their favorite parts of the game, injected a new life into my veins I didn’t even know I needed.

Nostalgia also hit me like a ton of bricks when I remembered that I had indeed seen the Dodgers and Cubs play at Dodger Stadium once before, when Henry Rowengartner and the Cubs came to visit in the 1993 film “Rookie of the Year.”

It was the first of two times that the life of Hollywood, located just a half dozen miles northwest of Chavez Ravine, bled into my experience at the stadium. When we got to our seats, located in the upper deck directly behind home plate, I realized we were sitting just feet above from the press box where not only did Vin Scully serenade Dodgers fans as their voice for decades in real life, but Scott Smalls broadcasted the call when his childhood pal, Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez, stole home plate in walk-off fashion in another 1993 baseball classic, “The Sandlot.”

Oh yeah, there was a ballgame as well. The Cubs looked like they were going to gift Justin and his daughter — who greeted every stranger in the park with a hearty “Go, Cubs, go!” as she walked by — a victory, after taking an early 3-0 lead on a Nico Hoerner solo blast and a two-run double off the bat of Ian Happ, who was announced to his first all-star team just two days later.

But the Dodgers showed why they’re one of the favorites to win the World Series by valiantly battling back to force extra innings, where catcher Will Smith (not the actor now best known for slapping Chris Rock) won it for the home team with an RBI single in the 10th.

When I was a kid, my dad and maternal grandfather would take my brother and I on road trips to different portions of the country, spending the week checking out games from professional and minor league ballparks in the region. That’s how I accounted for roughly two-thirds of my current ballpark list, but Justin remembered how we never made it out west before those trips stopped.

Justin remembers those trips I went on, oftentimes the first person besides my mom to hear about how things went when I got back. As a father himself, Justin has begun taking his daughter to a different stadium a season as well, something that fills me with emotion equally out of missing my dad and watching my best friend grow as a father.

I’m sure if Justin were to write 1,000 words about his Dodger Stadium experience, there would be equal memories and feelings alike as there would be different. But together, we were able to do something we both dreamed of doing — experiencing Dodger Stadium.