Campus Catch Up: Scivally, Vickery working hard on and off the diamond at Illinois

Meeting the expectations of a NCAA Division I softball program is much more difficult to achieve than one set by a team of the prep level.

That’s why less than <a href="https://www.ncsasports.org/softball/scholarship-facts" target="_blank">two percent</a> of high school softball players go on to play at the Division I level and only a handful of them go on to be a consistent starter or play professionally somewhere.

Thus, being able to play at the highest collegiate level is a tremendous achievement in its own right, which is why both former local student-athletes and current University of Illinois softball players Jaelyn Vickery and Morgan Scivally are taking a veteran approach heading into their senior seasons in 2023 after seeing limited action down the stretch of this past year.

Vickery, a 2019 Bishop McNamara graduate and current redshirt sophomore outfielder, recently appeared in 38 of 66 games for the Orange and Blue, starting 29 primarily as on outfielder, where she went on to finish with a .296 batting average with 24 hits, including 12 extra-base hits to go along with 13 RBIs in 81 plate appearances.

“I played more at the beginning of the season and then I had a bit of a dip off in the middle of the season and so my coach made some changes around with the lineup some more this year, but overall this season taught me a lot about the ups and downs of collegiate athletics,” Vickery said. “You know how baseball and softball is — learning what a slump is and trying to get through it — overall I had some decent numbers and stayed close to what I did the year prior.”

Rightfully so, Vickery’s 2022 stats were nearly identical to her stats two seasons ago despite having to take on a lesser role. In 2021, Vickery started 44 games and went on to finish with a .306 batting average with 37 hits, including 11 extra-base hits to go along with 16 RBIs in 121 plate appearances.

“My role changed a little bit this year because I had to learn how not to be a starter every game, what it’s like to be thrown in to pinch-hit, to keep the book and then a game later I’m starting again,” Vickery said. “It changed my role a bit because I always had to stay ready and communicate with my teammates on what they were seeing so that they were ready or I was ready when thrown into a game.”

Vickery’s chatter on the bench with teammates included local 2019 Herscher graduate Morgan Scivally, who has played with the outfielder dating back to their youth days in travel softball.

“Morgan and I are cool and we are always joking around,” Vickery said. “She’s always a good resource for me in the dugout, getting an outside-looking-in perspective because I think the best advice you can get from people in sports is asking what others see because you may not be able to see it.”

The former Herscher Tiger, Scivally, saw limited action in her junior campaign this past season, totaling just five innings of relief action, giving up nine hits and five earned runs with one punch out. She also appeared in three games in the field, where she totaled one at bat with a drawn walk.

“This year I really worked on being present and remaining thankful,” Scivally said. “It really made my junior year a lot more enjoyable because now that I’m getting older my time is running out as a student-athlete.

“So I really want to make the best of the time I’m given because I know when it’s gone I’ll miss it.”

With each player noting they were somewhat disappointed with how their third seasons went, given their high expectations two offseasons ago both Vickery and Scivally, are going into their senior seasons with the approach of soaking in every last the moment, and will also look to make their third-straight Academic All-Big Ten teams after repeating the feat last spring.

“For my goals for next season I could easily say that I want to improve my numbers, but that’s what I said last year,” Vickery said. “I just want to really enjoy my time at Illinois and take it one day at a time because it really could be my last as a college athlete and so I just want to keep taking in that experience.”

The shift of focus from numbers to soaking in moments is something Scivally also reciprocated as she too heads into her final season on the field.

“I know some athletes really want to focus on numbers, but for me it makes me play tight and anxious,” Scivally said. “So for me, it’s about thinking about the people next to me and staying process-oriented.

“I’m 21 years-old and I’ve been doing this really long time and so I know that if I trust my training, everything will work out.”