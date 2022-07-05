Kankakee County Speedway's Top-10 results from this past weekend

UMP Modifieds (19 cars)
<strong>Feature 20-laps, $1,200 to win</strong>
<strong>1.</strong> 96M Mike McKinney (5)
<strong>2.</strong> 36L Jamie Lomax (3)
<strong>3.</strong> 21A Nick Allen (4)
<strong>4.</strong> 2M Matt Mitchell (1)
<strong>5.</strong> 7 Brad Deyoung (8)
<strong>6.</strong> 89 Austin Friedman (6)
<strong>7.</strong> 5 Steven Brooks (2)
<strong>8.</strong> 6B Dave Baldwin (18)
<strong>9.</strong> 94 Tom Pasek (13)
<strong>10.</strong> 35 Jason Hastings (7)
UMP Pro Late Models (18 cars)
<strong>Feature 20-laps</strong>
<strong>1.</strong> 47 Dan Kuhn (2)
<strong>2.</strong> 51A Amber Crouch (1)
<strong>3.</strong> 818 Matt Hammond (3)
<strong>4.</strong> 116 Torin Mettille (6)
<strong>5.</strong> 01 Nick Allen (8)
<strong>6.</strong> 19 Chad Osterhoff (5)
<strong>7.</strong> 10M Austin McCarty (7)
<strong>8.</strong> X3 Ben Kirchner (9)
<strong>9.</strong> 911 Timothy Lowe (14)
<strong>10.</strong> 33 Chuck Steele (10)
UMP Stock Cars (12 cars)
<strong>Feature 20-laps</strong>
<strong>1.</strong> X Zane Reitz (4)
<strong>2.</strong> 99K Jerrad Krick (2)
<strong>3.</strong> 1 Shaun Wilter-Hunt (3)
<strong>4</strong>. 23C Cody Clubb (5)
<strong>5.</strong> 14 RJ Akers (1)
<strong>6.</strong> 02 Kyle Miner (6)
<strong>7.</strong> H23 Tony Hemp (9)
<strong>8.</strong> 52P Steve Perkins (12) DNF
<strong>9.</strong> 70B Ken Bushey (11) DNF
<strong>10.</strong> 3H Jim Henson (7) DNF
UMP Factory Stock Cars (26 cars)
<strong>Feature 15-laps</strong>
<strong>1.</strong> 48 Travis Woolford (2)
<strong>2.</strong> 90 Lee J. Hall (3)
<strong>3.</strong> 22 Nathan Arterberry (4)
<strong>4.</strong> 66JR Steve Nolan Jr. (5)
<strong>5.</strong> X225 Trevor Bitterling (9)
<strong>6.</strong> 98 Lee Joseph Hall (7)
<strong>7.</strong> 27 Mike Reitz (10)
<strong>8.</strong> 48C Wade Clemmons (14)
<strong>9.</strong> 43 Ryan Coley (20)
<strong>10.</strong> 416 Jason Fuller (11)
UMP Pro Modifieds (14 cars)
<strong>Feature 15-laps</strong>
<strong>1.</strong> 121 Deece Schwartz (4)
<strong>2.</strong> 44 Gabe Menser (5)
<strong>3.</strong> 73 Mark Rhoades (1)
<strong>4.</strong> 5K Kirby McCormick (3)
<strong>5.</strong> 83 Brandon Wirtz (10)
<strong>6.</strong> 42A Pete Argianas (7)
<strong>7.</strong> 17 Jason Turner (2)
<strong>8.</strong> 01 Trevor Ringle (14)
<strong>9.</strong> 45 Tanner Gregory (13)
<strong>10.</strong> 7 Jeremy Sebans (6) DNF
UMP Sport Compacts (9 cars)
<strong>Feature 15-laps</strong>
<strong>1.</strong> B12 Matthew Balthazor (9)
<strong>2.</strong> 00 Cameron Maty (4)
<strong>3.</strong> 44E Evan Eckhoff (6)
<strong>4.</strong> 11 Derrick Deford (7)
<strong>5.</strong> 70R Matt Radtke (2)
<strong>6.</strong> 13M Matt Minor (3)
<strong>7.</strong> 6 Todd Coughlin (8)
<strong>8.</strong> 1K Dale Kohler (5) DNF
<strong>9.</strong> 20 Ken Schiradelly (1) DNF