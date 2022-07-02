Watseka C&L Trucking wins Delibac Tournament amidst tragedy in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Less than a handful of hours before the PONY League teams of Milford-Sheldon and Nuscotomek Kankakee Elks were supposed to meet in the semifinals of the All-City Baseball Association Delibac Tournament championship at Alpiner Park on Wednesday, tragedy struck the Kankakee community just yards from the park.

Authorities discovered the bodies of three individuals in the upstairs apartment of a home on West Merchant Steet in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon, directly across the street from the park’s location, according to Kankakee police. With some players and families of the Milford-Sheldon team arriving to the ballpark near the crime scene by the time word of the incident began getting out, the game was quickly postponed once the events of the day were recognized.

Police later identified the individuals as Kyle M. Washington, 25; Deontay M. Tyler, 24; and Malcolm D. Murray, 27, of Kankakee. Authorities stayed on the site for several hours and the Kankakee Police Department released a statement saying it appeared the men had been shot hours earlier or even the previous night.

Nuscotomek PONY vice president Dustin Kramer said that in conversations with Nuscotomek president Luke Shepherd and other area law enforcement officials and baseball officials, the decision was soon made to return to action Thursday, with the hopes that America’s Pastime could help put a bright spot on an area that had suddenly been hit with a cloud of darkness.

“As far as we knew it was isolated event, the authorities called us in the morning and reassured us that it was an isolated event and we were good to go and it was safe,” Kramer said. “We all got determined, and as Kankakee, we needed to have something positive after something so bad; no matter if Kankakee won or not, we needed to have something positive for this community.”

<strong>The game goes on</strong>

The game was rescheduled for Thursday evening, but Milford-Sheldon declined to return and forfeited the game due to safety concerns (Editor’s Note: Attempts to contact members of Milford-Sheldon were not immediately returned).

That’s when the players for Watseka C&L Trucking, the team who was waiting for the championship game that was pushed to Friday, got a phone call around noon that they were going to be playing the championship Thursday night after all, against Kankakee.

“I definitely feel condolences for the families of those whose lives were lost,” Watseka’s Frankie Shervino said Thursday. “We were prepared to play the game and were ready to play [Friday], but then we got a text right before we were about to hop in the pool that we were playing tonight.”

It was Shervino who recorded the last out for Watseka, a strikeout, in its 10-4 win over Kankakee to win the Delibac, a longstanding area tournament for 13 and 14-year-old area ballplayers.

“I was getting really jumpy on the mound and really nervous because it was all on the line,” Shervino said of his nerves, rising as Kankakee loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning. “But it was really fun winning with all of these guys.”

Kankakee’s first two batters, Manny Chandler and Jordan Calloway, both crossed the plate after reaching on a single and a walk to give Kankakee a 2-0 lead for starting pitcher Jack Kanoski, who had five strikeouts to his name by the time the second inning rolled around.

But the Watseka bats got going in the third, where Lucas Shoemaker scored on a wild pitch to get the team on the board after his inning-opening walk, the first of three walks that began the inning, followed by walks to Hunter Wolfe and Austin Morris.

Seth Dirks and Andrew Yates recorded back-to-back singles, with Shervino and starting pitcher Ethan Price adding RBI groundouts to chase Kanoski by the end of a frame in which they captured a 5-2 lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the night.

“They’re a good team; they had to run through the loser’s bracket and had some good pitching,” Watseka coach Jay Morris said of Kankakee. “I think we were a little nervous in the first, gave up a couple runs and had a little tighter strike zone than we were used to, but it all worked out in the end.”

Kankakee did its best to battle back, plating a run in the fourth and fifth innings apiece as Shervino came in relief of Price on the mound for Watseka. He got more support as Watseka doubled its run total while he was on the bump, plating a pair in each the fourth and fifth innings to counter Kankakee and another run in the sixth for good measure.

<strong>Added perspective</strong>

Despite falling short in the title game, Kankakee coach Kevin Schroer noted how many strides his team took. The first-year coach inherited an Elks team that had struggled in recent years but blossomed into one of the best squads in the area by the time the Delibac rolled around, a growth that he also saw in himself as a young, 19-year-old coach who took up volunteer coaching this summer just to stay around the game he loves.

“The beginning was really rough; a lot of them are at the age where they’re starting to mature but aren’t yet very mature, and I wasn’t a patient guy, so I had to learn how they act,” Schroer, a 2021 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate, said. “They grew and controlled it a bit enough to grow into the game and have fun.

“It’s like everyone grew, not just them.”

With his team being at such a developing age in terms of their maturity, Schroer wasn’t sure how things would go Thursday given Wednesday’s close-to-home tragedy and the uncertainty that briefly surrounded the tournament. Still, he’s happy he got to find out.

“Me, personally, all I knew was there was death,” Schroer said of when he first learned of Wednesday’s tragedy. “I wasn’t comfortable and didn’t even know how my own parents would react.

“Dustin and I talked about Milford not wanting to come and how they were scared, and how we weren’t even sure if Watseka would come,” he added. “But I’m glad they did.”

After Watseka earned the top seed of the tournament and quickly made their way through the tournament’s winner’s bracket, Morris — whose son, Austin, is the team’s catcher, and who also saw his daughter, Addison, win a softball championship this week — was happy to see the fruits of the boys’ labors, and the labors of assistant coaches Scott Dirks and Justin Wolfe, pay off.

“It’s a blast; when you have good kids that work hard it’s a lot of fun,” Morris said. “When you can hang out and celebrate not just on the field, it makes teamwork so much better.”

Given the contrast of the celebrations on the field at Alpiner Park and the heartbreak that remains just yards away, Kramer was aware of the aura that would surround the ballpark Thursday, a night that began with a moment of silence for the three men who died.

And while he was made just as happy by seeing the jubilation in the ballplayers as they themselves were in playing the game they love, Kramer also knows that this week transcends baseball.

“I was happier than I could be to see them playing baseball and see their faces after the game,” Kramer said. “... I do believe this was a big eye-opener for them in terms of how close tragedy can hit to home or wherever you’re at.

“It’s an unfortunate thing but definitely an eye-opener.”