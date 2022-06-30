GIRLS SOCCER: Momence graduate Duran ready for next step at UConn

Adyson Duran’s logic for taking up soccer some 15 years ago wasn’t much different from her toddler-aged peers when she first started playing in local recreation leagues.

“I loved running and kicking a ball just sounded fun,” Duran said of the reasoning for her getting into soccer at the ripe age of 3. “When you’re young you just wanna kick the ball and see where it goes, and it just kind of stuck.”

Since then, Duran has seen more than just how far a soccer ball can go, but how far soccer could take her, as the 2022 Momence graduate saw the sport she loves help her earn a scholarship to play for the University of Connecticut.

“I was looking to go out of my boundaries,” Duran said. “...I’m definitely nervous but I think I’m ready to move on to another chapter in my life.”

After three years of recreational soccer, Duran — a midfielder at the time — began playing travel soccer, gradually moving further north every few years until settling in as a goalkeeper, a position she moved to one tournament out of necessity, for suburban Eclipse Select, a move she made from the Chicago Fire Juniors after her seventh grade year.

It was with Eclipse Select where Duran not only grew as a soccer player, but as a young woman as well. With tournaments all throughout the Midwest every fall, and even a trip to California last season, Duran was able to learn how to become an independent individual before she was old enough to drive a car or buy lottery tickets.

“These last couple years I was able to make it work, but before that, as a single mom and [Adyson] having two younger brothers, I couldn’t always go [to games],” Theresa Duran, Adyson’s mother, said. “She went with other people a lot and had to have that management on her own to know this is your money for the weekend, this is how you have to manage your time.

“Starting in eighth grade the girls would get their own rooms until COVID; the parents were there but it was up to the girls to follow their itinerary and time management was their responsibility, so if they were late it was on them and not their parents,” she added. “That paved the way for her to know she’ll be able to go off and be OK.”

Duran elected to stay the travel path in high school, with her trips throughout the region — and sometimes further — giving her the responsibility of working on assignments on the road and coordinating her schedule with teachers ahead of time.

Not only did Duran manage to stay up to task, but she graduated a semester early as a member of the National Honor Society while also managing to letter in softball and basketball three times apiece and volleyball twice and participating in clubs such as the school’s honor guard, a 26-year running program of Momence students with direct relation to US war veterans that perform military funeral rites.

“Time management is definitely a huge part of it, just figuring out when you can do things on the road and stuff,” Duran said. “My teachers were awesome about working with me on turning in assignments while I was gone or giving me time when I got back.”

One of those teachers is social science teacher John Cherry, who taught Duran for three of her four years at Momence. Cherry said that while he used to worry Duran would burn herself out by keeping such a rapid pace to her life, he learned that maintaining that desire to achieve more is what has led her to her accomplishments.

“I used to have to tell her all the time she needed to give herself a break before she got hurt, but that’s the kind of kid she is,” Cherry said. “She just goes nonstop and that’s why she’s so successful, because she works so hard.”

It was also while making those road trips, which sometimes spanned the coasts but were usually confined to the middle of the map, that Duran thought she would enjoy the idea of going further away for college, an idea that was cemented when she took her visit to Storrs, where she’ll join a Huskies program that has reached the Big East Tournament championship game in each of the past two seasons.

“I’ve traveled the Midwest a lot and when I went on my official visit I knew it was home as soon as I walked in,” Duran said. “I had about five or six schools [in consideration], but then I went to UConn and fell in love with it.”

A bashful Duran credited her quick feet and hands for her success and noted the importance in her remaining a focal vocal point of the team as the one in the back overseeing everything. Her new coach, Margaret Rodriguez, said in a UConn press release that celebrated Duran’s official commitment in the spring had much more to say about her new goalkeeper’s skillset.

“Ady is a technically sound goalkeeper who has great movement and positioning,” Rodriguez said. “She has good timing on crosses and has a dominating presence in the air.”

As Duran prepares to spread her wings far wider than the ground she covers in front of the net, she’ll of course remain in close contact with her friends and family as she prepares for either a professional soccer career or career as a physical therapist after she leaves Connecticut.

Wherever Duran ends up after that, Cherry knows that the happiness her hometown has in her will remain high for a community that has sent student-athletes to the NCAA Division I level for sports spanning from softball to track and field, but never girls soccer.

Until now.

“It’s a source of pride and you can take some pride in your school,” Cherry said. “For a little school and a small community, you can have great kids and great athletes come through and be successful.”