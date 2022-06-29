BASEBALL: Kankakee resurgence led by core of four-year seniors

The Kankakee baseball team had one of its best seasons in school history this spring, as the Kays put together a 22-5-1 record — their most wins in a season since a 22-win 2000 season — and won their first outright All-City championship of the century.

It was the culmination of a progression years in the making, spearheaded by a group of hungry seniors, recent graduates Camden Kearney, Jason Moore and Jairus Harris, a trio of players who first got varsity experience as freshmen, and a dedicated coaching staff, led by head coach and former Kankakee standout Tony Sykes.

Kearney and Moore were immersed in varsity baseball from day one while Harris joined them during the season after a promotion from a JV team that made mincemeat of Southland Athletic Conference competition. While Harris was finding his footing on the JV squad early on, Kearney and Moore began soaking up as much as they could about varsity baseball as early as they could.

“The transition as a whole came pretty easy with help and a sense of trust from coaches and some of the older guys on the team,” Moore, the team’s catcher, said. “But having Camden there made the transition that much easier, whether that be on or off the field. I knew I could trust Camden with anything.”

As Moore became accustomed to catching varsity ball, Kearney found himself on the other end of that battery, serving as one of the team’s most reliable arms with a 3-1 record in addition to playing the infield. And Kearney made it known from the jump he would be one of the area’s most feared hitters for years to come after posting a school-record .533 batting average, helping the Kays to an 11-13 record.

Kearney, who credited several years of experience playing up a group in summer baseball for his early successes, said he did his best to pick up on anything and everything that he could early on in his high school career, a habit he brought to high school and is leaving it with.

“There is not one game that I don’t take something away from and I am always learning,” Kearney said. “Many coaches have referred to me as a sponge because I try to absorb as much information as possible; that’s how I grow as a player and a person.”

Sykes was named the new baseball coach for the 2019-20 season, one that never came on the baseball diamond due to COVID-19. With so much young talent at the helm and a coach determined to fill the record books on the coaching side like he did the playing side prior to his 1998 graduation from Kankakee, there was a boatload of excitement that had to be shelved until IHSA baseball came back at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

“I would say a lot of hard work for the Kays baseball team is what occurred during the pandemic,” Harris said. “Coach Sykes began to tell us our freshman year that we had a chance to be a special group by our senior year, and him instilling that confidence in us through hard times just made the transition for junior and senior year baseball just that much easier.”

Sykes, who got familiar with the Class of 2022 as a JV coach before the pandemic, knew he had plenty of talent coming up the pipeline on the other side of the pandemic, but he also saw the off-field dedication he knew it would take to get the program where he wanted it to be.

“I saw real quick that Kankakee was ripe and not only ripe with talent, but the players had the backing of their players that were willing to take them to practice, willing to pay for travel ball, willing to make the investment and that was huge” Sykes said. “They weren’t gonna just show up March 2; it’s a commitment that takes family time and effort and that’s one of the reasons why we were so successful.”

The Kays started finding that success in 2021, finishing 15-11 on the year, including a 17-0 win over TF North in the Class 3A Regional semifinals, their first postseason victory since 2015, the same season they last finished above .500.

With the tangible proof in front of them that they could compete with some of the best in the area, that’s exactly what the Kays did this season, with their 22-5-1 record putting them just a game away from tying the school record and an All-City title that none of the players had even been alive for the last time the Kays laid any sort of claim to it when they shared it in 2002.

“Our junior year we played some really good teams in the likes of Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara, Manteno and many others,” Kearney said. “Playing really good competition like these teams made us a dangerous team during regionals and catapulted us to have the season we did our senior year.

“If it wasn’t for our development, confidence and most of all, our ability to learn how to play against good competition [in 2021,] we would have never reached our potential [this] season.”

Over the course of those 22 wins, the Kays made plenty of long-lasting memories. Harris was responsible for a pair of those, as he tossed not one, but two no-hitters: one against Rich Township on April 20 (15-1 win in six innings) and another at Manteno on May 17 (7-0 win).

In addition to that game at Manteno serving as a “prove-it” game for the Kays after suffering an early-season loss to the Panthers, it was also the second time a member of the Harris family no-hit Manteno, as Jairus’ brother, Jared, also threw a no-hitter against Manteno prior to his 2006 graduation.

“Our first game of the season was against Manteno and we lost 7-3 and there was no doubt in my mind that the game was a fluke,” Harris said. “When my coach asked me and my fellow teammates if we would like to face them against our immediate responses were yes. I had no plans or intentions to throw a no-hitter that game but to only stay on the mound as long as I could and help my team win.

“During my brother’s tenure at Kankakee he also threw a no-hitter against Manteno his senior year and it was good to be able to accomplish the same feat against the same team that my brother did,” he added. “Manteno fans will always know when the Harris brothers stepped on the mound.”

The Kays also ran through the Southland Athletic Conference with a perfect 12-0 record and earned the All-City crown after sweating out a 9-8 win at Bishop McNamara on April 29 and a 7-1 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais on May 9.

Achieving something that hadn’t been done in their lifetimes, the Kays obviously achieved a goal they hadn’t seen been achieved with that All-City title. And as someone, who like several players before him, that grew up playing with and against members of those crosstown rivals, Moore said that championship was for many more Kankakee baseball players than the ones who sported the uniform this year.

“it honestly felt great to not only play against [former summer league teammates] but beat them and win All-City, something that Kankakee hasn’t done in a long time,” Moore said. “It felt as if we won for all those teams before us that couldn’t do it or came up just short, and that to me was the best part doing it for the city and program.”

Those successes led the Kays to a handful of All-Southland selections — Kearney, Harris, Moore, fellow senior Jacob Zubrys and junior Jaeden Harris — with Kearney, the Harris’ and Zubrys earning Daily Journal All-Area honors and Moore a special mention recognition. Kearney also leaves as one of the most storied players in program history with career records in batting average (.492), RBIs (102), runs (84), doubles (28) and hits (124).

“The effort he puts in outside of the game, I just hope that serves as an example not just to kids and baseball players, but people in their life,” Sykes said. “If you want something, here’s an example of someone who worked for it, put in time and effort and got to experience high levels of success.”

As Kearney and his classmates move on, the all-time great Kay hopes that his work ethic will live on in the program, a program he feels great about with Sykes and his assistant coaches, Nicholas Kapschinske and Damon Denoyer, around to keep the high standards that have been set the last couple years.

“Coach Sykes, Coach Kap and Coach Denoyer will definitely keep the Kays competitive for many years to come,” Kearney said. “There is a lot of talent coming up and returning; the future is definitely bright for Kankakee baseball.”