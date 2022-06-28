Mason's musings: A way-too-early look at the prep football schedule

In our daily sports department phone call Monday, the Daily Journal sports staff, planning both short-term and long-term projects, came to the shocking realization that we are just about a month away from beginning our annual football preview section, and less than two months away from the Aug. 26 kickoff date for the first Friday night of fall football.

Save for 2020 and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve yet to have a summer at the Daily Journal with so much free time. We had the Chicago Bears still around for training camp in 2018 and 2019, and of course last summer was the shortest offseason in IHSA history with the four-season schedule due to the pandemic’s delaying of the start of the season.

But even now, the couple of weeks since the spring season ended have flown by, as have the summer workout periods for several different sports. In just nine Fridays — a regular season’s worth of them — attention will again return to the gridiron.

In celebration of that magical number of nine Fridays, I have taken a look at our area schedules and highlighted one from each school in town that caught my eye the most.

<strong>Kays begin season with larger-than-life road trip</strong>

As coach Derek Hart and his deeply talented Kankakee Kays begin their pursuit of improving on the school’s best-ever finish with an IHSA Class 5A second-place trophy last season, they’ll kick off the 2022 campaign with one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in program history.

The Kays will visit one of the top dogs the past decade when they trek up to LaGrange Park for a clash with Nazareth Academy. The Roadrunners, who have 20 playoff appearances in program history, have been a playoff team in Class 5A or Class 6A each of the past eight seasons, taking home three state titles in that span.

Excitement is high with the bevy of talent back for the Kays this year on all levels of the field, with a six-pack of returning All-Southland Athletic Conference talents, including four-year starting offensive lineman Steven Young, Jyaire Hill, arguably the top football recruit in the state who will renew his significant roles in offensive, defense and special teams and his cousin, Naz Hill, who will join him in the secondary with returning All-Southland cornerback Davi Jones. They have also welcomed in Bishop McNamara transfer Tony Phillips, one of the area’s most consistent running backs the past two seasons.

Like the Kays, the Roadrunners had their title hopes dashed by eventual champions Fenwick, their Chicago Catholic-East Suburban Catholic League foes that upended them 28-17 in the quarterfinals. And also like the Kays, there is plenty of excitement back for Nazareth this fall, creating not only a matchup of programs hungry for a state championship, but what could very well be a preview of things to come late in the postseason.

<strong>Boilermakers renew rugged rivalry with Andrew</strong>

Screenwriters couldn’t write crazier scripts than the reality that has unfolded in two of the last three meetings these two SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division foes have squared off.

Sandwiched by a 40-28 Bradley-Bourbonnais win during the 2020-21 spring season, the Boilermakers suffered heartbreaking losses to the Thunderbolts that even Hollywood’s best and brightest minds couldn’t think up.

Last fall, the Boilers found themselves down a 30-0 hole before a ferocious second-half rally came up short with a 37-28 loss. In 2019, it took a last-second Hail Mary to the one-yard line and ensuing fake spike touchdown run to give Andrew a 14-10 victory.

The Boilers finished both of those seasons with 4-5 records, a game shy of the playoffs. Perhaps what makes the budding rivalry between the two programs so intense is they both know how vital the meeting is to each program’s respective playoff chances, and the postseason is exactly what coach Mike Kohl and company are looking to get back to for the first time since 2016.

Daily Journal All-Area wide receivers Neal May and Caleb Barclay will be one of the most feared receiving duos in the conference, and a defense that was young and growing last year, led by Barclay in the secondary and a quickly-developing linebacker in AJ Mancilla that Kohl said last year could be an all-time program great, have them optimistic that this October matchup could be the start of a great late season run.

<strong>New-look McNamara will celebrate past, begin new era on Homecoming</strong>

There’s no question that this year’s Bishop McNamara team will be a bit of an unfamiliar one, but the Fightin’ Irish and new coach Shawn Lade will hope to build on their remaining foundation and be in midseason form by the time the school celebrates its biggest Homecoming to date on Sept. 16.

Three-star running back and linebacker recruit Jaydon Wright is back, as are some of the guys blocking up front for him, such as Kaden Mondy and Zach Hansen and multi-faceted tight end Michael O’Connor, who, figures to see lots of action from quarterback Deuce Allaway. They’ll be the early pillars as the Irish prepare for the post-Rich Zinanni era and celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary.

McNamara’s centennial celebration will include that Homecoming game, a matchup with Metro Suburban Conference rivals Wheaton Academy that has become a bit of a rivalry over the past handful of years, with the Warriors taking the last two meetings.

As the Fightin’ Irish both turn the page and celebrate their past this fall, the matchup that will be a culmination of both of those things could also turn out to be one of their most important regular season games as they look to make it four-straight playoff appearances for the green and white.

