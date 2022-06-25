FOOTBALL: Ward embracing larger roles in NFL and as community leader

As Jonathan Ward returned for the skills camp portion of his third annual Skills Camp and Family Fun Day at Bishop McNamara on Friday, he reflected on how much has changed since his second camp was held a year ago.

In his second season with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals as a running back and special teamer, the Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate ran for 33 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 34 yards, all career highs, as were the 201 snaps and five total tackles he logged on special teams last year.

He suffered a concussion in primetime when making a tackle on a kickoff against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 but fully recovered in time to make perhaps the catch of the year in the NFL on a fake punt in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ward took all he’s learned — both on and off the field — and brought it back to his native Kankakee the past two days and focused on personal growth, football development and some good, old family fun.

“A lot has happened the past year; I had one of the scariest injuries I had in my career, being knocked out on the field from making a tackle for the team to arguably making one of the best catches in the history of the NFL, if you leave it up to some people,” Ward said. “A lot has happened for the better, and it’s a blessing. I’m just going day in and day out, and what I’m learning I just try and pass on to the youth to give them a head start in life.”

Kids of all ages, both locally and from around the state, flocked to Kankakee for a series of events Thursday that began with a financial literacy workshop at McNamara by Midland States Bank that precluded a night of laser tag and gaming, courtesy of Switch It Up Gaming in Northfield Square Mall. Friday saw the football camp at McNamara and a family fun day at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.

Bishop McNamara junior running back and linebacker Jaydon Wright has started seeing his recruiting stock rise to the tune of 11 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, most recently from Purdue University. Wright attended both days of activities with Ward, drawing just as much from the financial literacy workshop as he did the skills camp.

“Jonathan’s [workshop] opened up my mind to the many potential possibilities that college football can offer student-athletes on and off the field, in terms of developing a better football skill set, academic planning for graduation and ultimately being prepared to be a productive member of society,” Wright said. “I’m noticing a lot of college programs are trying provide more financial literacy programs for college athletes.

“When I visited the Ray Lewis Under Armour camp, they even had a class for our parents to attend, educating them on Name, Image, Likeness and endorsement deals,” Wright added. “All of this information will help me for my journey after football.”

At Friday’s skills camp, Ward was joined by a pair of former college teammates at Central Michigan University — Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton and Leon Page — for lessons on proper stretching, skill technique and one-on-one drills and seven-on-seven scrimmages.

For 13-year-old Bourbonnais resident Carter Spacht, being able to not just learn from the pros but catch passes from them was a thrill.

“Running routes, Jonathan Ward was throwing the passes, and I caught a few of them,” an excited Spacht said. “It was really cool.”

Whether it was the local businesses that partnered with him or the family, friends and community members who supported the weekend, Ward recognized how much the same community that raised him now sees how hard he is working to provide opportunities for the next generation.

“It truly takes a community effort and that’s why I love coming back,” Ward said. “They know I love giving back, and they love that I try to give back and give back just as much.

“From the parents and kids, they’re very helpful, and I love the support and foundation I come from in Kankakee.”

As he addressed the group of campers, Ward told the kids how familiar some of their faces were becoming after continuing to attend his outreach events, a group of youngsters he knows soon will be equal part of society to him.

“I love being a mentor to the youth because the youth is what’s next; they’re going to be the ones running our nation, making the next plays in the athletic world and real world,” Ward said. “Just giving them the little insight and wisdom I’ve picked up from older people when I was younger and making that transition into adult life, that’s what I want to do, is make that transition easier.”

Wright hopes to some day be the next Ward, a hometown hero coming back during his free time in the NFL offseason. But whatever his future ends up becoming, he knows the lessons he’s learning now will pay great dividends.

“Ward is a true inspiration for me as a McNamara football player who has accomplished so much success at every level — high school, playing college football, graduating from college and producing at the NFL level in a short amount of time,” Wright said. “He has an intentional pursuit of personal and collective growth that motivates me to aspire to be more as person and student-athlete.”