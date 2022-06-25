BOYS TENNIS: Kankakee's Longtin goes undefeated in his senior season

Chasing perfection in any sport can be one of the most difficult things to do, unless you’re Kankakee boys No. 1 singles tennis player Brody Longtin.

The recent Kays graduate capped off his incredible high school tennis career with an immaculate 18-0 regular-season record in singles play this season, which helped Kankakee’s team finish 14-1 overall to win the Southland Athletic Conference.

“I’m grateful that I had a great season and had played against some good competition,” Longtin said. “I’m grateful for being able to play better than all of my competition.”

Although Longtin isn’t going on to play college tennis, as he plans to attend Kankakee Community College with a focus in business, his achievements on the tennis court during the past four seasons make up an incredible body of work, given he took up the sport just a couple of years ago.

Coming into Kankakee as a freshman, Brody was asked by his mother, Kimberly, to pick a sport of his choosing. Growing up as a baseball player, Longtin made the decision to give up his dreams of playing on the diamond, opting to take a different path in tennis with hopes of finding a new niche.

“My freshman year, my mom told me I had to play a sport in high school,” Longtin said. “And I cut it down to tennis or baseball and thought to myself, ‘I might as well try something new.’

“So my freshman year was the first time I played tennis competitively.”

Since 2018 starting in doubles as a freshman, Longtin has gone on to work himself into the squad’s No. 1 singles player role, accumulating an overall record of 30-11 in varsity action. His ability to have an immediate effect with the squad is something boys head tennis coach Tyler Prude predicted when he first met Longtin in a summer camp before his freshman year.

“When Brody first started with me in a freshman summer camp, he was a natural player from the very beginning,” Prude said. “I even asked him a couple of times if he played before because he had the natural talent.

“I could tell from that point on he was going to be special.”

Prude has been coaching the Kays for the past five seasons, and during that time, he noted Longtin is surely the best boys tennis player he’s ever seen put on a Kankakee uniform.

“Longtin is certainly the best I’ve seen over the last five years,” Prude said.