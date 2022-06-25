BASEBALL: Coal City coach Wills stepping away

As much as Coal City baseball’s Greg Wills loves leading his Coalers, the 56-year-old head coach has made the decision to step down.

The gut-wrenching decision to leave the Coalers after 28 years of coaching in various roles — including spending the past five seasons as the teams’ head coach — comes after bad news surrounding the health of some of his family members.

“There are some people in my family [who] are going through some serious health concerns right now,” Wills said. “My brother [Darin] and my sister [Kristen] have been carrying the load for me since I’ve been coaching, and so that situation, along with some other personal things in my life, have led me to the decision to step down.

“There’s people in my life who really need me right now, and I was hoping that I would retire in four years, but once the season was over and I started talking to my wife and family, we just came to the conclusion that being a head varsity coach with all the uncertainty that comes with it didn’t allow me to be available to my family the way I need to be over the next couple of years,” he added. “…It’s something that I should do and needed to do rather than what I wanted to do.”

Despite having one of his five seasons at the helm canceled because of COVID-19, Wills kept up the momentum the Coalers baseball program built with former head coach Jerry McDowell, who served from 1995-2017. Between the 2017-22 seasons, Wills led Coal City to a 94-30 overall record and set the school record for wins in a season (34) in 2018, when the Coalers went on to win the Class 3A Sectional title and made it all the way to the Super-Sectionals. Wills also won three regional championships, one in Class 3A and two in Class 2A, along with two Interstate 8 Coach of the Year honors (2018, 2019) and one I8 Conference title (2018). He also helped lead Coal City to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in the past two seasons.

“You look back at the four years that we got to play, and I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish,” Wills said. “We went to four regional title games, winning three of them, including one in Class 3A, and then going to sectionals and making the Sweet 16 in three of those four years. ... I’m just really proud of what we were able to accomplish as a program.

“We moved the program forward in the time while we were in charge there, and I think we set a standard for what we [Coal City] hope to do in the future.”

Wills concluded his final season at the helm with a 20-9 record, which was good enough to finish second in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. He helped lead his squad all the way to the IHSA Class 2A Sectional title game against Joliet Catholic Academy, in which the Coalers took a 7-0 loss after taking the regional championship against Manteno in a five-run victory.

Even up to that final game against JCA, Wills hadn’t yet come to a full conclusion on whether or not he would step down, leaving his players to find out the news at the team’s annual awards night, which was an emotional scene on May 30.

“It was kind of emotional for me and my family and, I think, for a lot of the kids in the room,” Wills said. “Sometimes being an adult you end up doing things you need to do instead of things you want to do.”