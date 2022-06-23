FOOTBALL: Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard commits to Iowa

It didn’t take Cannon Leonard long to mull over the football scholarship offer he received from the University of Iowa Monday.

Leonard, an upcoming senior offensive and defensive lineman at Iroquois West, announced via his Twitter page Tuesday he was committing to play for the Hawkeyes and longtime coach Kirk Ferentz.

Leonard, a consensus three-star recruit, had a baker’s dozen of NCAA Division I scholarship offers to his name before the official offer from Iowa came as a result of an unofficial visit Monday, but the relationship he began building with the Hawkeye program began long before that.

“I had a visit there in the fall on a gameday visit and I liked everything I saw,” Leonard said. “Getting back Monday on an unofficial visit to meet with the staff, see players go through workouts and see the facilities, it really feels like a place where I can fit in.

“I can work in their system really well and they can develop me.”

Leonard is the second member of his family to commit to play Big Ten football, joining older brother Clayton, a 2022 Iroquois West graduate, who is preparing for his freshman year at the University of Illinois, setting the two brothers up for a conference rivalry they haven’t yet started jabbing at one another yet for.

“We haven’t really talked about that yet,” Cannon said. “But he’s really proud of me.”

While playing on the left side of the offensive line last fall — Cannon at tackle and Clayton at guard — the Raiders offered one of the area’s most lethal ground games, led by Trystyn Schact and his area-best 1,855 yards and 21 touchdowns.

As a result, the Raiders went 8-3 and advanced to the second round of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs, their first playoff appearance since 2006 and their most wins since they won the Class 2A championship in 2003.

With his older brother gone, Raiders coach Jason Thiele noted how much more of a leadership role Cannon has begun to fill this summer.

“It’s huge having him in the weight room and out on the field; it makes my job really easy,” Thiele said. “He’s answering questions for the guys, helping with technique, and he’s still learning at the same time too.”

Cannon, who measured at 6-foot-9 and 265 pounds on last fall’s roster, has been a fixture on the boys basketball team since his freshman year and initially looked to forge a long-term path on the hardwood.

But when he began finding success alongside his big brother on the offensive and defensive lines during the 2020-21 football season that was played that spring due to COVID-19, Cannon began to realize football could provide him that opportunity.

“I think that was towards the end of my sophomore year, when we had the spring season for football, I started getting lot of attention in recruiting,” Cannon said. “I still love basketball, I just saw a greater opportunity for me in football and fell in love with football.”

The Leonard brothers decided to participate in track and field in the spring, and were handsomely rewarded when Clayton took fifth in shot put and Cannon took sixth in discus at the IHSA Class 1A State Finals earlier this month.

Whatever sport the two competed in, or anything else they put their minds to, Cannon said that the work ethic he and Clayton display is something he hopes their younger siblings, sophomore brother Court and seventh-grade sister Phylicity, can pick up on as well.

“We’ve worked hard for what’s come to us,” Cannon said. “I’m not trying to force my younger siblings down a path where they have to be doing same things me and Clayton are doing, I just want them to know hard work pays off in whatever trying to do.”

That’s a lesson the two brothers have taught not only to their own siblings, but a lesson that can be seen community-wide, including in Thiele’s own household with his children, 10-year-old Jamison and 9-year-old Skyler.

“I’m super excited for him; our families are close and my kids look up to him,” Thiele said. “To see Clayton going to Illinois and Cannon going to Iowa, it’s awesome my kids get to hang out with them and look up to them.”

It’s also something Cannon said is something he owes to his parents, Josh and Jenny, for the sacrifices they’ve made.

“I know they would have been proud with whatever I did in life, but to go out there and let my hard work pay off, they’ve put in a lot of work and lot of hours to take me to campuses and to keep my head on straight to focus on the right things,” Cannon said. “They’ve been a big part of the way I’ve developed as person and player and I’m glad to make them proud.”

As the profiles of their players continue to rise, so do the expectations from within for the Raiders, who have already started their summer workouts in anticipation of the fall season, one Thiele said he hopes the Raiders can show continued improvement and perhaps a lengthier postseason push, something he’s familiar with as a member of that 2003 championship team.

“It’s super exciting with all the guys we’ve got coming back,” Thiele said. “I think it’s gonna be a really good year for us, and hopefully we can make that deep run in the playoffs and continue building on the stuff Clayton, Cannon and their teammates have built.”

Cannon is the third recent area athlete to commit to Iowa. Recent Kankakee graduate Avery Jackson will play softball for the Hawkeyes while Owen Freeman, the reigning Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year who has transferred to Moline since the school year ended, committed to Iowa’s men’s basketball program last year.