BOYS BASKETBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lightfoot part ways

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School saw its boys basketball team have a historic 2021-22 campaign, as the Boilermakers won their first SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division title in program history and amassed a 23-8 record, doing their part in the first season in which the Boilermakers and All-City rivals Kankakee and Bishop McNamara all reached the 20-win mark in the same season for the first time ever.

But as the Boilers look to build on their recent successes in the upcoming school year, they’ll be doing so with a new leader.

The school and boys basketball coach Joe Lightfoot III mutually agreed to part ways Monday, with the now-former coach telling the Daily Journal the decision was amicable and in the best interests of all involved.

“Sometimes we want to continue things and add to things that we’ve been building but God feels that the structure is finished and it’s time to move on,” Lightfoot III said. “Although we had tremendous success, built great success and had a family feel to the program, circumstances arrive and decisions have to be made.

“I always want to do what’s on the best behalf of the kids and on the best behalf of me and my immediate circle,” he continued. “We were able to come to a mutual agreement where both sides could make this decision and be at peace with it.”

Lightfoot III will remain at the school as a career and technical education teacher and assistant coach Ryan Kemp will serve as the interim coach throughout the rest of the summer, along with assistant coaches Dustin Rennewanz and Ben Sikma.

Athletic director Mike Kohl spoke highly of Lightfoot III, who compiled a 28-13 record in two seasons, inheriting the position from current Peotone assistant coach Alex Renchen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He became a head coach at BBCHS during one of the most trying times in IHSA history with COVID, and led us through that period and did a great job with that,” Kohl said. “He gave our seniors a lot of opportunity and understood the big picture of what kids need.

“And coming off of that, it still wasn’t easy, and to win the SWSC Red for the first time in our program’s history was a major accomplishment,” he added. “And on top of that, all of our kids always felt like they could go with him with any problems or issues and he was a great leader of men.”

The two-year tenure with the Boilers was Lightfoot III’s second time on the local coaching circuit, with a three-year stint as an assistant coach at NAIA Lawrence Tech University in Southfield, Mich., sandwiching his time with the Boilers and his first varsity coaching opportunity at his alma mater, Kankakee, where he and the Kays went 14-41 during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years.

After his time at the same school he graduated from in 2009 didn’t go according to plan, Lightfoot III said his two years manning the sidelines at Turner Gymnasium in Bradley gave him a second chance of having coaching success in the community he was born and raised in.

“After my stint at Kankakee and kind of leaving town with a sour taste in my mouth, in regards to my reputation and career as a basketball coach in the industry, I made a lot of prayers,” Lightfoot III said. “God made it so that I was able to have those prayers answered and he did it much more than I asked for.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to have coached a nationally ranked player [Owen Freeman], move the team into the state ranks and win the conference title, and I got to do it in front of my peers, my family and my son [Brookelenn].”

After his graduation from Kankakee High School in 2009, where he starred on the Kays’ basketball team himself, Lightfoot III played and studied at Kankakee Community College and Ashford University in Clinton Iowa, where he graduated from in 2013. He served as an assistant at Kankakee for two years before he began his head coaching career with the Kays.

The Boilers will march ahead with Kemp at the helm and several key players returning, as juniors Ethan Kohl, Anthony Kemp and Brandon Harris and sophomore big man Nick Allen all return after playing pivotal roles a year ago, with Kohl and Kemp earning Daily Journal All-Area honorable mention recognition last winter.

While there are plenty of key pieces — and promising underclassmen — back in the fold, the Boilers have seen a handful of transfers this summer, unrelated to Lightfoot III.

Freeman, a senior who committed to the University of Iowa before being named the Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year and an Illinois Associated Press Class 4A first-team All-State selection last season, and his brother, Braden, a sophomore guard who was a reserve guard last season, transferred to Moline earlier this summer.

Daily Journal All-Area swingman Isaiah Davis has transferred to Bishop McNamara for his senior season and senior guard Jeremiah Renchen transferred to Manteno.