BASEBALL: Coal City's Wills named Daily Journal Player of the Year

Most elite high school baseball players tend to play 2-3 years of varsity baseball throughout their respective high school careers, but that wasn’t exactly the case with Coal City’s right-handed pitcher Abram Wills.

After originally getting called up to varsity in limited duty as a freshman, the 5-foot-11 Coaler graduate and Heartland Community College commit was forced to not only miss out on his sophomore season because of COVID-19, but he also missed out on anything more than late-season designated hitter duty during his junior season thanks to suffering a preseason ACL injury in his right leg.

Wills finally got to make his presence felt this past 2022 season and was immediately thrust into the ace role he had been waiting to fully grasp since his cup of varsity coffee as a freshman.

Being the ace of the team, Wills went on to pitch an area-high 57 2/3 innings, going 8-1 (tied for first in the area) over 10 starts with an 1.09 earned run average (third in the area) and walks and hits per inning pitched of .746 with an area-best 110 strikeouts.

He also totaled 25 hits at the plate, including seven homers (tied for second in the area) and 32 RBIs, the area’s fifth-highest total, while slashing .325/.411/.727 in 77 at-bats to earn a plethora of postseason accolades, including being named the Daily Journal Baseball Player of the Year.

“It was awesome for me to come back and just get back to the game,” Wills said of his senior season. “It was a little scary at first because I hadn’t played in so long with some of the guys, and so it was great to just get back out there.

“I could not have asked for anything more this season.”

Despite only having one true season, Wills concluded his Coaler career ranked sixth all-time in strikeouts in a single season (110), ninth all-time in ERA in a single season (1.09) and 13th all-time in wins in a season (8), all of which helped him earn Illinois Central Eight All-Conference, ICE Pitcher of the Year, Coal City Pitcher of the Year, Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Region 9 All-Region and IHSBCA Class 2A All-State honors.

“It’s hard to imagine where Abram would stand all-time if he would have had a full career,” Coal City head baseball coach Greg Wills said. “Almost assuredly, he would have finished among the leaders in almost every pitching and offensive category in Coaler baseball history.”

The Coaler ace knew he had a stellar senior season in him, but to see it come with an exclamation point full of accolades has been something not even he himself saw coming.

“It’s a huge honor, and coming into this season, I couldn’t have expected it at all,” Wills said.

As tremendous of a 2022 season that Wills had both on the bump and at the plate, it didn’t happen over night. Wills had a long recovery process recovering from his torn ACL that he suffered in April of 2021, leaving him totally out of commission until picking up some designated hitter time in the postseason, helping the Coalers to a regional championship.

He immediately started physical therapy, which lasted up until last August, before going on to join the school’s football team for the first time ever this past fall in order to further help get his conditioning and agility ready for the start of baseball.

“Just knowing it was going to be my last high school year and that I was tired of sitting out after missing out the COVID-19 year and then sitting out my junior season with an injury, I knew I was going to have to play [my senior season] with some soreness,” Wills said. “I knew it was definitely worth it and having my teammates telling me to keep going and everything like that, they were a big help for me.”

The addition of Wills in the lineup this season was evident in the team’s success as well. After finishing the 2021 season 11-10 overall, Coal City went on to conclude the 2022 season eight wins better by earning a 19-9 overall record, including two separate win streaks of six games in the regular season before going on to win a regional title game against Manteno and make it all the way to the IHSA Class 2A Sectional title game against Joliet Catholic Academy, where its season eventually concluded with a 7-0 loss.

“One of my favorite memories from this past season would definitely have to be the combined perfect game I threw with teammate Brady Best against Herscher,” Wills said. “Growing up we always played baseball together and so to be able to do that with him in our senior years was pretty cool.”

Hovering around 88 miles per hour with a fastball all season that tops out in the low 90s, Wills threw some of the hottest smoke in the area this season. Every time he stepped up to start on the mound, opposing hitters knew they were in for a long day and that was especially evident one regular season game against Lisle, where the righty recorded 19 strikeouts against the Lions over seven innings pitched.

“It was definitely nice to know that my teammates behind me had full confidence with me on the mound,” Wills said. “Because it just helps you on the mound knowing that when opponents do hit the ball, the guys behind you have full confidence in themselves to make the plays for you.”