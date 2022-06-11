GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher's Borschnack named Daily Journal Player of the Year

If you got the chance to catch a glimpse of the 2022 Herscher girls soccer season, then you more than likely caught sophomore forward Katelyn Borschnack dribbling through a defender or three before notching a goal, usually on a feed from midfielder Elise Kukuck.

The sophomore forward scored a program single-season record of 42 goals (1.8 goals per game) and 18 assists in 24 games played to help notch an area-best 98 points this past season, all of which helped the Tigers make it all the way to the IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectionals for the first time since 2018-19.

“It is nice to know [that Borschnack is probably going to score in each game],” said Herscher girls head soccer coach Chris Longtin. “I think Borschnack only had less than a handful of games that she didn’t score in. ... I don’t necessarily look for her to be the one to score, but she definitely is the one I look toward to make things happen.”

Out of all her games played in 2022, there were rarely any moments when Borschnack didn’t stand out as one of the teams’ most dominant players. Her constant ability to put offensive pressure on opposing defenses despite getting double- and even triple-teamed at times afforded the Tiger to quickly gain momentum as one the area’s best girls soccer players within the past decade, leaving her to be named the 2022 Daily Journal Soccer Player of the Year.

“I don’t go into a season thinking how many goals I am going to score,” Borschnack said. “It’s more about how can our team go as far into the postseason as possible and so this year scoring goals was the spot that I was put in. ... I [wouldn’t have been] able to have the season I did without the help of every single member of my team.”

Borschnack helped lead Herscher to its second sectional crown during the past three seasons when the forward forced overtime against Chicago University High in the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional championship, a game Herscher eventually won 3-2 in a shootout thanks to goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi, who scored the game-winning penalty kick.

“My favorite memory of this past season is when we won sectionals because it was such a tough and hard-fought game,” Bornschnack said. “We went into overtime and then a shootout, and so that moment when we finally won was one of my favorite memories of my entire soccer career.”

Despite having to learn how to deal with multiple defenders at any given moment, Borschnack noted what helps her be able to withstand dribbling through two to three defenders at a time is not only playing off her teammates but her speed.

“My speed is a big advantage over teams because I am generally able to use that to my advantage to help myself score,” she said.

As much as Borscnhacnk credits her speed for helping her maneuver through opposing teams’ defenses, Coach Longtin noted what he believes helps separate her from the average player is her ball control.

“Borschnack is like a gyroscope — she can get hit and still control the ball,” Longtin said. “Her ball control and movement with and away from the ball are amazing.

“She’s able to make something out of nothing sometimes and so having her up top to control the game is definitely one of her strengths.”

There haven’t been many accolades Borschnack hasn’t already accumulated during her two-year career. On top of breaking Herscher’s single-season goal record (42), which bested Maddie Brown’s previous record of 37 goals-scored in 2019, Borshnack has been named a two-time Daily Journal All-Area selection (2021, 2022), 2022 IHSSCA All-State Selection, 2021 and 2022 Illinois Central Eight All-Conference honors, as well as ranking second all-time in program history with 69 goals and fourth all-time with 36 assists.

As decorated as Borschnack’s Herscher soccer career has been during only two seasons, the underclassman isn’t focused on outpacing her incredible 2022 season. Instead, Borschnack is focused on trying to get her squad back into state finals contention with a chance to bring home a state trophy for the first time in program history.

“When my sister, Alison, played at Herscher, her team made it all the way to state in 2018-19,” Borschnack said. “And so, by the time I’m done playing, I want for me and my team to make it to state to see if we can win it all.”