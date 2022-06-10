Ward to return for annual Skills Camp and Family Fun Day

After enjoying his second season in the NFL, and his most successful to date, Arizona Cardinals running back and special teamer Jonathan Ward will return to his native Kankakee and alma mater, Bishop McNamara, later this month to host his third annual Skills Camp and Family Fun Day.

Two days of community outreach will begin June 23, when Ward will kick things off with a meet and greet before hosting financial literacy workshops that go from 10 a.m. to noon at Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee.

Later that night, Ward will host a night of glow light bowling at Brookmont Bowling Center in Kankakee from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ward’s skills camp will be held the next day, June 24, at Bishop McNamara, form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the festivities concluding with a family fun day from 2 to 7 p.m. at Beckman Park in Kankakee.

Both days are free, but each individual must register. To register and find more information, go to https://bit.ly/3mD68Pn.