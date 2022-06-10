Kankakee County Speedway to host opening night of DIRTCar Summer Nationals

As the incoming summer sun begins to heat up, so does the action at Kankakee County Speedway.

The speedway, which has begun Friday night action for the season, will play host to a unique night of racing on Tuesday for one of the biggest nights of dirt track racing in the Midwest.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals series, a 32-race gauntlet of races in June and July, will kick off its season in Kankakee on Tuesday night, highlighted by the late model race that comes with $5,000 to the winner, on behalf of Country Chevrolet Herscher.

Additionally, the night will be filled with action in the Summit modified series, Romar Transportation pro late models and stock cars presented by Meineke Car Care Bourbonnais.

The addition of local sponsors is the latest push made to restore interest in local racing by track promoter Billy Knippenberg, who just took over in the spring.

“It was a late start, and we’ve done a lot [at the track] to improve it, clean it up and make it look like it used to,” Knippenberg said. “We brought a lot of local sponsors in the mix with a lot of local signage.

“We’re really trying to get the appearance up.”

Tickets cost $25 for grandstand admission, with children 10 and younger admitted for free. Pit admission is $45 and free for children 4 and younger.

Pit gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. Practice starts at 6 p.m., and races begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, go to <a href="http://kankakeecountyspeedway.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountyspeedway.com</a> or <a href="http://Facebook.com/kankakeecountyspeedway" target="_blank">Facebook.com/kankakeecountyspeedway</a>.

Several of the drivers who will be in Kankakee on Tuesday were on hand for the Eldora Million at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio, on Thursday. The Eldora Million was a pay-per-view late model race in which racing legend Tony Stewart presented winner Jonathan Davenport with the $1 million winner’s purse.