Bishop McNamara football coach Rood resigns

The replacement for legendary, longtime Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni will be a former player and assistant coach of his when the Fightin’ Irish take the field again this fall — but not the one who initially was set to embark on the endeavor.

Alan Rood, a 1998 McNamara graduate who enjoyed a stellar career as a linebacker for Zinanni, was co-head coach with his mentor last fall, his fourth overall back at his alma mater, and was set to take the reins as Zinanni’s replacement as head coach.

But Rood resigned Monday before the first day of summer workouts began, citing a family decision.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to go about,” Rood told the Daily Journal. “I’m very appreciative of everything at Bishop McNamara, what they’ve generated for me as a young man and as I’ve been there the last four years.

“It’s the hardest decision because of the graciousness, tradition and culture of Bishop McNamara.”

Rood was announced as the co-head coach with Zinanni and the head coach in waiting last May, when Zinanni announced the fall 2021 season would be his 47th and final season manning the McNamara sidelines. But in recent days, McNamara athletic director Aaron Hamilton said open communications with Rood on the potential of Monday’s eventual resignation sent them back to the drawing board in the school’s attempt to replace the unreplaceable.

“Alan did a great job of communicating with me that this might be coming down the pipeline, and we moved pretty quickly in our heads, between [principal Terry Granger] and myself, on what the next steps might be should it come to fruition,” Hamilton said. “You [have to] get over the initial change that’s happening and move forward with what’s best for the McNamara kids and program and find a way to get through it.

“It’s always tough when you lose someone this late in the game, but we have great coaches on staff who will rise to the occasion.”

Another Bishop McNamara graduate and assistant coach, Shawn Lade, was named the interim coach upon Rood’s resignation Monday.

Lade, a 1995 McNamara graduate and current Bourbonnais Police officer, has totaled 14 years as an assistant for the Fightin’ Irish in football, boys basketball and track and field, including the past six years coaching all three sports.

He said he once used to joke about how difficult it would be to inherit the position he now finds himself taking over, attempting to replace a coach with a handful of state championships and membership in just about every hall of fame he’s eligible for.

“I always felt bad for the guy who it was going to be just because you’re following a legend,” Lade said. “I was always nervous for the guy it was going to be and never imagined it was going to be me.”

Lade has four children who graduated from or currently attend McNamara — daughter Riley (2018 graduate), son Preston (2019 graduate), daughter Adriana (2021 graduate) and daughter Kendell (senior). Kendell is a current member of the McNamara football team.

Hamilton said having someone as connected to McNamara as Lade, a longtime volunteer across a bevy of athletics and other aspects of the school, will help bridge the gap as the transition period begins.

“I have no doubts he’ll move in to get us through the year, and he knows what we’re trying to accomplish,” Hamilton said. “He understands family atmosphere and that we’re in it for Bishop McNamara and the kids, not individual accolades or anything.”

That connection is something Rood felt, and still feels, with McNamara.

“There’s so much gratefulness and hard work that goes into that place, families and young adults that inspired me to continue teaching and coaching, and that’s another reason it’s hard to leave this place; it’s hard leaving that greatness, culture and tradition,” Rood said. “Getting to sing that fight song again, that put the happiest smile on my face to be able to do that.

“As an adult, the things we’ve been able to do the past four years have been unforgettable moments,” he added. “My mantra for a team is ‘together, everyone achieves memories,’ and I have so many memories from the past four years.”

Rood might be moving on from his alma mater, but Hamilton said no matter what, the McNamara family always will be there for him.

“You [have to] look out for your family and what’s best for you at that time period, and we wish him the best of luck,” Hamilton said. “ ... I think he’ll be successful wherever he goes because he’s just motivated like that.

“He’s alumni, so we’ll always be there for him.”

In addition to Rood’s resignation, former assistant coach and dean of students Curtis Crossley announced his departure last week to become the dean of students, as well as an assistant boys basketball and boys track and field coach, at Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights. Former assistant football coach JJ Hollis was named an assistant at Kankakee on Monday.