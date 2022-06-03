SOFTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais' bar-raising season ends in sectional finals

PEKIN — For the past couple of weeks, not a single team that tried to best Bradley-Bourbonnais sophomore pitcher Libby Spaulding had been successful. Coming off of Tuesday’s no-hitter over Plainfield South that sent the Boilermakers to their third-ever sectional championship game, Friday’s IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional championship, the splendid sophomore entered Friday’s tilt with the Edwardsville Tigers on a 32-inning scoreless streak that dated back to the end of the regular season.

Spaulding saw that streak reach 34 innings Friday, and her hitless inning streak climb to 11, but the Boilers couldn’t cash in on some early opportunities before the Tigers snapped Spaulding’s streak with a four-run third on their way to a 10-0 victory in six innings that brought the Boilers’ standard-heightening season to an end at 23-10-1 with their 11th-ever regional title and third trip to a sectional championship game.

“I think it’s really hard to put into words what it takes to come together as a group of young women and not have things always be easy all the time, but to continue to persevere and push ourselves, and that’s why we’re here,” Boilers coach Haylee Beck said. “We had 14 girls who believed in themselves, genuinely wanted to be here and believed in one common goal.

“We always said, ‘if you aren’t moving in the right direction, if you aren’t progressing, you’re holding us back,’ and these girls were all moving in one direction.”

Bella Pusateri immediately got the Boilers dugout going when she legged out a double to open the game, and was moved to third on Emmerson Longtin’s sacrifice bunt, but was left there — one of three runners left in scoring position with less than two outs in the first two innings after Brooklyn Billings (Spaulding’s courtesy runner) and Bri Melchor were left on the pond in the second, thanks to a gutsy effort from Tigers pitcher Ryleigh Owens as she escaped her early jams.

They just missed plating the pair in the second when Kiersten Martin placed what looked like a sure double down the left-field line with two outs, but after the ball landed less than a yard foul, Owens was able to come back and catch Martin looking to end the inning.

“We’ve just always found ways to push across runs; sometimes it’s this person, sometimes it’s that person, sometimes it’s a bunt and sometimes it’s a homerun,” Beck said. “... By no means was she blowing us away or anything like that; we were getting people on, we simply were not cashing them in.

“And when [the Tigers] got people on they did that and that was the difference.”

That happened in the third, when Avery Hamilton ended both Spaulding’s hitless and shutout streaks on the same swing, driving in Zoie Boyd, who had walked and been sacrificed to second by Owens, with two outs.

Following a pair of balls with eyes from Jillian Lane and Lexi Griffin, the latter of which died upon hitting the dirt between second base and the start of the outfield grass and brought Hamilton home, Sydney Lawrence sent a liner back at Spaulding, with the ball rocketing off of her shin before rolling all the way to the fence next to the Tigers’ first-base side dugout, doubling their run total for the frame and hobbling Spaulding in the process.

“We knew that [scoreless] streak was going to come to an end, and we hoped when it did we were scoring a bunch of runs and already up in the ballgame,” Beck said. “But Libby does a fantastic job of giving everything she can to her team, and she stayed calm and composed, even though she was hurting.”

Spaulding stayed in the game and got a strikeout to end the inning, but was relieved for Liberty Rivard to open the fifth after the Tigers tallied four more runs on the fourth.

Rivard did an admirable job on limited notice, allowing a pair of unearned runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings, with those two unearned runs coming in the sixth and ended the game via the 10-run rule.

“That’s something next year we’re gonna need; I have both of them coming back, we have pitching coming up in the younger levels,” Beck said. “We’ll ride Libby, but Libby knows when she needs to give the ball up to somebody else we’ll be OK.”

Despite the 10-run final, the Boilers know that the same aspects that they sometimes love about softball — the tight, game-of-inches margins — were ultimately what did them in Friday.

“It’s a game of inches and it didn’t fall our way today, but that doesn’t mean by any means that I’m less proud of them,” Beck said. “Unfortunately the score didn’t tell the game today, but I’m proud of my girls regardless.”

Their season, and the varsity careers of seniors Ally Vandenhout, Kassidy Embry, Melchor and Billings, came to an end, but with six of the 10 starters set to return next season, as well as several key bench pieces, Beck knows that the 2021-22 season, one in which the program won its first regional since 2018 and first sectional semifinal game since 1995, is going to be looked back at as the one that set in motion whatever good things are to come, not just at Bradley-Bourbonnais, but all throughout a reputable softball community.

“Every Sunday in May we had a youth camp, and seeing them get excited about going to Bradley-Bourbonnais, that’s why I’m here,” Beck said. “Seeing Libby, who’s gonna be a big-time, [NCAA] Division I pitcher, teaching a first grader how to throw a ball, that’s why you get into a program and get into coaching, and I’m so excited to continue to build up the area.

“As much as we don’t like Manteno or Bishop McNamara in those moments [of playing against one another], this area is strong, and that’s phenomenal,” she added. “We’re excited to grow our area, represent our area and hopefully do them proud.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Pusateri’s double was the lone Boiler extra-base-hit while Spaulding, who singled and walked, was the only Boiler to reach base multiple times. Ellie Haggard, Melchor, Embry and Martin each added singles.

Spaulding was charged for eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and seven strikeouts in four innings.