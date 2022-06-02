SOFTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais looking to make program history in sectional finals

Haylee Beck was making the final trek back and forth from Eastern Illinois University to her native Manteno when she got a phone call that changed her life.

Freshly graduated from EIU — where she had just finished her softball career for the Panthers — and sporting a slightly different shade of Panther blue than the purple she proudly sported before then and continues to bleed, Beck was plotting her early post-college life as she drove back in her Toyota Corolla when the call came in six summers ago.

“I knew I wanted to coach; I knew I wanted to come back to the area and give back; I don’t know if I ever saw myself doing that [at Bradley-Bourbonnais],” Beck said. “But I was driving home from college and got a call from [athletic director] Mike Kohl saying there was an opening at B-B [as a math teacher and softball coach], and they’d love for me to apply, and that’s all I thought it was.

“I thought I was going to go in for an interview and get that good experience, then I’ll move on.”

In that interview, Beck was asked what her thoughts were of the Boilermakers softball program. A four-year Daily Journal All-Area selection before her graduation from Manteno in 2012, Beck was as knowledgeable as any 20-something could be about Kankakee County prep softball.

Clearly, Kohl and the Boilers liked her answer.

“I said, ‘I think they’re good, but I don’t think they’re great, and it’s my job to make them great,’” Beck recalled. “‘Sometimes, I’m going to fail at that, but that will always be my main focus — to create really good young women while we do that.’”

Half a dozen years later, Beck and the Boilers gradually have built upon the year before, culminating in what is currently a 23-9-1 record and an All-City title, with that 23rd win — Libby Spaulding’s no-hitter of an 8-0 win against Plainfield South in the IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinals — bringing the program back to a place it hasn’t been in since 1995, when Beck herself was just a year old: a sectional championship game.

But as the Boilers prepare for that championship matchup in Pekin, where they’ll take on Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m., Spaulding said they feel as if they’re getting ready for any other game, with their ability to keep that calm demeanor part of what’s allowed this year’s historic run.

“I feel like it doesn’t feel as big as it is,” Spaulding said. “When you think about it, it’s just really impressive, and it just makes our team stand out so well.

“I feel like that’s what’s so great about us.”

<strong>Youth movement</strong>

Spaulding is part of a core up the middle that features four players with two years of varsity experience under their belts, although none are seniors. Spaulding pitches to catcher Natalie Johnson, a junior, and fellow sophomores Emmerson Longtin (second base) and Ellie Haggard (short stop) patrol the middle of the infield in front of freshman center fielder Bella Pusateri, with those five players taking the first five spots of the batting order.

Having so many young players is part of what Beck believes has led to such a stress-free environment around the program, even as the stakes rise every round of the postseason, particularly when they won the Class 4A Moline Regional last weekend, just their second regional crown in the past 15 years.

“I don’t think they felt pressure because they didn’t know what it’s like to win one, but I felt it,” Beck said. “I just remember taking a deep breath like OK, now everything is a bonus; we’re in uncharted territory, and now anything we do is a bonus.

“We’re hoping to build on that and surprise some people.”

But playing at the youth levels, predominantly with one another but in some instances against one another, gave this group confidence, as several key contributors on this year’s squad began to get their varsity feet wet either this spring or last spring.

“I think I knew we could do this because I’ve played travel ball with most of these girls and know the work they put in,” Johnson said. “I feel like if you’re willing to put the work in and get everything done, it doesn’t matter how old you are.

“If you have confidence you’re going to [be successful] and put the work in, you’re going to get it done.”

<strong>Learning from the best</strong>

That attitude is part of the evidence Beck has rubbed off on the girls she coaches. As a Manteno native, Beck is a disciple of longtime Manteno coach Josh Carlile, who has won more than 400 games and seven regional titles and a trip to state since inheriting the Panthers’ program ahead of the 2002-03 school year, and also learned from former Boilers legend and Bishop McNamara coach Laura Harms, who returned to the area after her own professional softball career to initially give private hitting lessons before beginning a nine-year stint with the Irish that led to seven regional crowns and three trips to state, including a championship in 2013.

“I’ve always joked that I feel like I’m a pretty good mixture of the two,” Beck said. “I’ve been able to take bits and pieces from each of them about what I like and don’t like, and I won’t say I have it all figured out or know exactly what kind of coach I am at all times because it’s important to adapt based on who I’m coaching and who I have on my roster, but it’s fun to learn.”

As he does with his former players as much as he can, whether it be on the diamond or elsewhere, Carlile tries to keep up with his former players as much as he can. And with Beck, when he watches her in the dugout and coach’s box, he can’t help but smile.

“I see a lot of what we did in Manteno in her coaching, but I also see she has made it her own style,” Carlile said of his protege. “That is what makes me the most proud, knowing that she has the confidence to stand in front of the team.

“That’s the greatest reward a coach can have, watching your athletes become the person that you hoped they would become, even if that reminds you of how old you’re getting.”

One of the most important traits student-athletes develop is time management, as long school days continue with games, practices, homework and living life as a teenager. And for Johnson, not only does Beck show the team how to do that effectively but also how to go above and beyond.

“During the regular season, she took time every night after school, practice and making lesson plans, to scout other teams and learn what she could about their batters and pitchers,” Johnson said. “That shows how much dedication she has, and without her, we’d be like chickens with our heads cut off.”

<strong>The missing link</strong>

With youth in the coaching staff of Beck and assistant Bri Sperry and a young middle of both the lineup and field, the Boilers have relied on a steady senior class to tie everything together.

Younger players such as Haggard — displaying some of the best power in the state with an area-best 16 home runs — and Spaulding — who has opened the postseason with three shutouts — have grabbed headlines, but it’s been senior stalwarts Bri Melchor, Ally Vandenhout, Kassidy Embry and Brooklyn Billings who often have been the straws that stir the Boilers’ drink.

“A lot has been said about our freshmen and sophomores, and that’s phenomenal and they’re getting experience that, in a year or two from now, will pay tenfold, but the seniors are still the leading voice and the stability in what we do,” Beck said. “To see them come into their own and step in at any given time is great.”

Some of the importance of this senior class is seen on the field, as each senior has come up with a game-breaking RBI hit to help propel the team to a victory at some point this season, but other parts aren’t seen on the diamond, and most aren’t tangibly seen by those not around the program every day.

“Last year, we all communicated and didn’t rely on just the seniors, but there were a lot of new people this year who were a little shy, so we had to step up and communicate,” Vandenhout said. “Seniors are leaders, whether you’re on the field or not.

“I didn’t play in every game, but I can tell my team looks up to me because of the little things that seniors do.”

<strong>The culmination</strong>

After bursting onto the scene last year with a 19-5 record in the pandemic-shortened summer season, the eager Boilers saw their postseason dreams come to a shockingly abrupt end with a 6-5 loss to Minooka in regional championship action.

That’s a memory that stuck with Haggard and her teammates.

“I was kind of frustrated at the end of last season because I knew we were a good team and could go far,” Haggard said. “Knowing this year we had most of the same people and only lost a couple starters, I knew we could continue to get better.

“This year, a lot people stepped up and have put more work in outside of practice, and that’s really helped us.”

After getting that sought-after regional last weekend, the Boilers now are playing for a sectional championship for just the third time ever, after falling short in both 1976 — the first year of IHSA softball — and 1995, with both of those teams being coached by BBCHS Hall of Fame member Darla Moldenhauer.

“I think they know it’s awesome, but I’m trying to keep as much of that outside of us as possible,” Beck said. “We’re just playing loose and having fun, just playing for each other.

“... If you just play for the person next to you, good things happen,” she added. “I don’t think they truly realize [the significance] and don’t think they will until they graduate and are removed from the program and they can look back and say, ‘I did that.’”

Regardless of what’s been done before, this year’s team knows it has the chance to do something special, particularly with the play of their ace lately.

“We all want state, if that’s not clear, but I think we’re playing pretty loose,” Vandenhout said. “When Libby’s on the mound, we just know she’s rocking it.

“We know Edwardsville is really good. … We’re just going to play loose and play our best.”

However the rest of the postseason shakes out, the 2021-22 Boilers already know they’ve changed the trajectory of the program permanently.

“HB has already said this is an expectation now, and as the years go on, we’re just going to continue to grow,” Haggard said. “The younger people are going to want to be like this and work harder, and it will all add up.”