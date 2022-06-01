ROUNDUP: Multiple area powerlifters claim state titles in IHSPLA State Finals

Illinois High School Powerlifting Association State Finals

Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Herscher had multiple members compete at this year’s IHSPLA State Finals held at Northfield last weekend.

The Boilermakers wound up leading the area with state champions in both the boys and girls divisions. Senior Jackson Binner had personal records in the squat (250 pounds), bench (135) and deadlift (285) to help total a combined score of 670 to claim the 132-pound state title for boys. Senior Samantha Porras set three state records in squat (300), bench (125) and deadlift (330) to total a combined score of 755 pounds to win the 198-pound girls division state title.

Kankakee junior Steven Young led the Kays by totaling 1,455 points between his squat (535), bench (350) and deadlift (570) to help earn the 308-pound division state title. Jerika Harris (181 pounds), SaMya McIntosh (165) and KeAyla Dunlap (148) each added second-place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Herscher’s Lance Johnson (198 pounds) set a new state record in deadlift with 565 pounds to lead the Tigers. Zach Schmidt (132 pounds) and Layla Keen (105) chipped in two second-place finishes in their respective weight classes.