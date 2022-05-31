SOFTBALL: Spaulding no-hits Plainfield South; sends BBCHS to first sectional title game since 1995

PEKIN — During the course of the past two seasons, Libby Spaulding and the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team have been waiting for their chance to shine on the big stage, one that was provided to them Tuesday, when the Boilermakers took on Plainfield South in the IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinals.

On that stage, Spaulding couldn’t have stood any taller.

Entering Tuesday’s game without allowing a run in her past 25 innings in the circle, Spaulding not only bumped that streak up seven innings but threw a no-hitter and added a home run and two RBIs at the plate in an 8-0 victory that sends the Boilers to their first sectional championship game appearance since 1995.

“This was a really huge deal to me, and I was just hoping I could push through until the end,” Spaulding said. “I’ve thrown no-hitters in travel ball but not in high school, especially on a stage like this — in a sectional game.”

The sophomore sensation struck out 14 Plainfield South batters, with just two walks and a hit batter standing between the southpaw and perfection Tuesday, a day in which she pitched the best game of her career in the biggest game of her career.

As young as her career is, now in the stretch run of her second season of varsity softball, Boilers coach Haylee Beck has come to expect the mindset and demeanor Spaulding came into Tuesday’s game with.

“I’ve said this a ton, but Libby just doesn’t ever let the moment get too big, and being a pitcher, that’s one of the most important things you can do,” Beck said. “She just continues to rise to every occasion because, to her, no moment is too big because she has that mindset.”

The Boilers looked as though they were going to bust things open early when Bella Pusateri walked and Emmie Longtin reached on a bunt single before Ellie Haggard roped a single to load the bases with no outs, but the Boilers’ trademark aggressive baserunning came back to bite them when both Longtin and Haggard were tagged out on the basepaths to quickly end any potential threat.

Beck said she told her team to not be discouraged by the early outs, as that aggressive style is what helped them to a No. 1 seed and 20-9-1 regular season, and that aggression came back to help push along their five-run sixth that gave Spaulding more than enough room to work with.

“We had a conversation in the second inning where I told them I would never yell in a situation like that because in some games, that has made us win — running the bases and pushing the limits, going to the next base whether we should or shouldn’t,” Beck said. “Today it got us, but we had to continue that mindset, and we did, and it worked out for us.”

By the time that six-run fifth came around, the Boilers already had built a 2-0 lead on a Liberty Rivard RBI double in the second and a solo homer off the bat of Spaulding, with the latter crediting the former for kickstarting the Boilers’ bats when she drove in Bri Melchor to score the first run of the game.

“It felt good to just get one with Liberty getting that RBI,” Spaulding said. “It got us going, and I had more confidence as a whole that we were going to win this.”

Rivard provided the early spark from the designated player spot, a role she said she actually enjoys, contrary to some who prefer the routine of playing the field between at-bats.

“I actually really enjoy DP, which sounds bad not being in the field, but I think it keeps me more hype,” Rivard said. “I’m just ready and waiting to hit.”

Rivard totaled three hits on the day, but just her first would have been enough for Spaulding, who blew her riseball past the Cougars bats with nearly as much ferocity in the seventh inning as she did in the first.

“I just stuck true to my riseball because they kept swinging at it tonight,” Spaulding said. “It was my best pitch, so I just kept going to it.”

The win was the second for the Boilers in as many tries against the Cougars, a nonconference foe they defeated in March by a 17-2 final.

But after their weekend upset against Minooka, the team that broke the Boilers’ hearts in the regional finals last year, Rivard said the team knew they were facing a much-improved team.

“I think we just keep treating it like a normal game because we don’t want to get too stressed out,” Rivard said. “We knew we beat this team 17-2, but we knew it was the postseason, and everyone is going to give more effort.”

That same-game mentality is something the Boilers will take into Friday’s sectional title game against Edwardsville, which rode a shutout effort from Ryleigh Owens in a 1-0 victory in the sectional’s other semifinal.

Spaulding once again will look to will the Boilers to victory and, similar to Rivard, she’ll keep the same mindset as every other game.

But even then, she knows how much more each game means than the one before.

“I’ve felt pretty good being nice and calm before the game, just doing my warmups and making it feel like any other game,” Spaulding said. “But in the back of my mind, I know it’s much more than that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Spaulding recorded her no-no on 97 pitches, 67 of them for strikes, and didn’t allow a ball in play past the infield, including five groundouts and a pair of pop-outs to go with her 14 punchouts. She added a RBI on a sacrifice fly in addition to her homer.

Rivard’s three hits were a team-high. She also had an RBI and run each. Longtin, Haggard, Kassidy Embry and Kiersten Martin each had two hits.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers will head back to Pekin on Friday for the sectional championship against the Edwardsville Tigers, the two one-seeds of the sub-sectionals that make up the Pekin Sectional.

It will be the first time the Boilers take the field in a sectional championship game since 1995 as they attempt to win their first sectional championship since 1975. Both of those teams were coached by Bradley-Bourbonnais Hall of Fame member Darla Moldenhauer.