BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Kankakee matches girls output, gives school twin state titles

CHARLESTON — When Jyaire Hill took the baton for the final leg of the 4x400-meter relay on Saturday afternoon, he didn’t have to win the race.

He didn’t even have to finish it. The Kays already had clinched their first team state title at the IHSA Class 2A finals at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.

But Hill really wanted to win. And that’s what he did with a ferocious kick, bringing the Kays home with their second relay title of the day in 3 minutes, 21.01 seconds. Richmond-Burton was second, just .02 of a second behind.

Hill also anchored the 4X100 and 4x200 relays to a first in 41.91 and a second in 1:28.14, respectively. Where did that closing burst in the last event of the day come from?

“I’ve been saving it,” said a smiling Hill, who’s also a four-star football prospect in the Class of 2023. “We’ve been practicing all week to prepare ourselves. And I knew we had to win.

“... It’d look nice to have another ring on my hand and be competitive.”

The Kays were a lot more than competitive. They piled up 62 points, 28 more than co-runners-up Mount Vernon and Mount Zion, to win the second team state title in school history. The first came last week, when Kankakee’s girls track won 2A state.

This one was another collective effort. The Kays scored points in nine events, with seven athletes combining to win 19 individual and relay medals.

Sophomore Jayon Morrow won four medals, running on the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays and taking second in the 200 at 21.97. Junior Naz Hill earned three medals, in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and with a third in the long jump (6.74 meters). Junior Tyrice Bender medaled on all three relays.

Also contributing were seniors Aarion Brown (4x200, 4x400 relays), Jalen Townsend (4x400 relay, eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 40.96) and Nickolos Hall (ninth in the 110-meter hurdles, 15.43).

Morrow was satisfied with all of his races, maybe especially so for the 4x100 relay and 100, neither of which came in projected to place at state.

“My 4-by-1, they came in not ranked, not even in the top 12 and came in and just won it,” Morrow said. “I knew they could do it. They just showed the state why we’re the best in Class 2A.”

So did the 4x400 relay team, with Jyaire Hill adding the exclamation point.

“He did have to win it, but Jyaire, he ain’t a loser,” Morrow said. “I was running on the side, cheering them on, like, ‘Finish strong, get another gold medal.’”

Bender said team chemistry played a big part in the Kays’ success in general and relay success in particular.

“We’ve got real good relationships, history with each other so that just really pulled us through everything,” he said.

It all added up to the second state title in two weeks for Marques Lowe, who is the head coach for both the boys and girls teams, becoming the first coach to win both trophies in the same season ever — a season in which the Kays became the seventh team to win both titles in the same year.

“They actually came into the season stronger than the girls,” Lowe said of the boys. “They were working 10 times harder.

“And they kind of had a chip on their shoulder from last year,” he added, referring to last season’s 10th-place team finish. “So we kind of knew exactly what they’d be able to do.”

Especially in that last race.

“Jyaire is an amazing athlete,” Lowe said. “Always has been an amazing athlete since [he was] young. Jyaire is not the type of runner that likes to lead, he wants to chase. So when he got the stick, I said, ‘You got your wish.’”

All the Kays did.

“It’s still surreal,” Lowe said after taking possession of the state championship trophy. “At the end of the day, winning a state championship is hard. Especially in Class 2A, because Class 2A was the dominant class this year.”

And Kankakee was the dominant team, all day long.

In addition to the Kays' successes, the area saw an additional three gold medals between Bishop McNamara's Tony Phillips (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash in Class 1A) and Herscher's Drew Rogers (3200-meter run in Class 2A), all of which were title defenses.

Reed-Custer's Vander Dransfeldt finished second in the pole vault and Iroquois West's Bryson Grant took third in the 1600-meter run in Class 1A while Bradley-Bourbonnais made school history with a pair of relay teams.

